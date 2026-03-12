‘FINCA Malawi’s partnership with football is to ensure it not only entertains but also becomes platform for economic empowerment and opportunity’

* As it invests K100 million sponsorship for Malawi’s 3rd-tier football system, Southern Region Football League

* Towards the 2026 season under the theme; #2026MpiraUyake, to ensure the Southern Region continues to produce some of the most exciting football talent

* This partnership is a clear sign that under our ‘Transformation Agenda’, more partners are coming on board to invest in our beautiful game—FAM president Fleetwood Haiya

By Duncan Mlanjira

FINCA Malawi has unveiled K100 million sponsorship for Malawi’s 3rd-tier football system, the Southern Region Football League’s 2026 season under the theme; #2026MpiraUyake — with a clear message that the financial institution “aims to ensure that football not only entertains and inspires, but also becomes a platform for economic empowerment and opportunity”.

FINCA Malawi announced on its official Facebook account that through the partnership, “K40 million will directly support the running of the league, helping to strengthen the competition and ensure that the Southern Region continues to produce some of the most exciting football talent in the country”.

The remaining MK60 million will be invested in promotional activities and financial inclusion initiatives, which FINCA Malawi will roll out financial inclusion initiatives alongside the league throughout the season,

“These will include financial literacy awareness campaigns, access to savings and loan products, and engagement with businesses operating within these communities,” says FINCA in its statement.

“Today’s unveiling, under the theme #2026MpiraUyake, marks the beginning of what we believe will be a successful and impactful collaboration between FINCA Malawi and the Southern Region Football League.”

The development comes after previous sponsors Rab Processors Limited, through ThumbsUp brand, decided not to renew sponsorship after six seasons — thus in celebrating the occasion, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya described the partnership with FINCA Malawi as “a clear sign that under the ‘Transformation Agenda’, more partners are coming on board to invest in the beautiful game”.

Interestingly, FINCA Malawi’s motto is ‘Transforming Lives’, while Football Association of Malawi’s is ‘Transforming The Game’, and Haiya expressed his and FAM’s “sincere thanks to FINCA Malawi for coming through to support football development”.

Haiya commended the Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) “for the good work they are doing” in landing the momentous partnership, while SRFA chairperson Dyles Kachala said they will do their best to promote the FINCA brand.

At the unveiling ceremony at Mpira Village in Blantyre, FINCA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Madalitso Jonazi, — who has been associated with football at the highest level for a very long time through the TNM Super League when he was working with the mobile service provider, said football remains a powerful platform that unites communities and inspires young people across the country.

He indicated that K16.1 million has been allocated to prizes with the inaugural ‘Mpira Uyake’ FINCA SRFA League Premier Division to receive K8 million and K3 million set for runners-up.

There will also prizes for teams that will finish between 3rd to 8th positions as well as individual performers.