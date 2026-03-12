TNM commits K10 million sponsorship towards Malawi Law Society’s AGM

* TNM recognises the critical role that the legal profession plays in upholding the rule of law and supporting a transparent and predictable business environment

* We are proud to partner with the Malawi Law Society as it continues to champion professional excellence and justice in Malawi

By Victor Singano Jnr.

TNM Plc, has made a commitment of K10 million sponsorship in support of the Malawi Law Society (MLS) upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) and conference scheduled for March 26-29 2026 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The country’s premier mobile network and ICT services provider maintains the financial support underscores its belief that a strong legal framework is vital for fostering a stable and enabling environment for business growth and national development.

At the symbolic cheque presentation held at its head office in Blantyre, TNM’s Legal & Regulatory Director, Chisomo Governor, commended the Malawi Law Society for its continued role in advancing the legal profession and safeguarding justice.

“TNM recognises the critical role that the legal profession plays in upholding the rule of law and supporting a transparent and predictable business environment,” she said. “We are proud to partner with the Malawi Law Society as it continues to champion professional excellence and justice in Malawi.”

She added that TNM will remain a great partner for the legal fraternity to ensure that the sector serves Malawi better — and in his vote of that, MLS treasurer, Kizito Kumwenda noted that partnerships with business institutions like TNM are essential for the Society to effectively carry out its mandate.

“The Society depends on support from strategic partners to successfully organise important platforms such as the annual general meeting & conference. We commend TNM for consistently demonstrating interest in issues of national importance and for its longstanding support to MLS initiatives,” he said.

The 2026 AGM & Conference brings together legal practitioners from across the country who gather to discuss key developments affecting the legal profession and the justice system respectively.