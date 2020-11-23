FIFA suspends CAF president Ahmad for 5 years

Ahmad Ahmad breachers several codes of ethics

World football governing body, FIFA has suspended Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Ahmad Ahmad for five years after been found to have breached various codes of ethics guiding football administration.

He has since been replaced by Congolese football administrator, CAF first vice-president and member of the FIFA council, Constant Omari on interim bases.

The charges on Ahmad include duty of loyalty (breaching article 15); offering and accepting gifts or other benefits (article 20) and abuse of position (article 25) — from the 2020 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

He also charged with misappropriation of funds — breaching article 28 of the 2018 edition as determined by FIFA’s adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee.



Ahmad and his vice-president Omari were summoned by FIFA last week over the changes to Lagardere Sports broadcasting contract which was signed by the former President Issa Hayatou.

FIFA Investigation Panel released some misconduct of the CAF president which hasn’t included the cancellation of the 12 years Largadere Sports contract.

The investigation panel says Ahmad’s conduct during the period from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF’s dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.

In its decision, following an extensive hearing, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that, based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF president, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Ahmad had breached articles 15, 20 and 25 of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as article 28 of the 2018 edition, and sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years.

In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF200,000 has been imposed on Ahmad.

Ahmad was notified of the terms of the decision on Monday, the date on which the ban comes into force and in accordance with article 78 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the full, motivated decision will be notified to him in the next 60 days, after which it will be published on legal.fifa.com.

Meanwhile, the designated president, Omari took over temporal leadership of CAF on November 10, 2020 after Ahmad was discharged from hospital after he had tested positive of COVID-19 and prescribed a 20-days convalescence period by medical doctors.

Born on January 14, 1958, the Congolese football administrator and member of the FIFA Council was in September 2015 appointed as the chairman of FIFA’s Task Force Against Racism and Discrimination.—Reporting by Nji Nelson Chefor (Cameroon) and Omolagba Oluwayemi (Nigeria)

