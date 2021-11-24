FDH Bank’s ‘Go Konko Ndi Flames’ promo receiving overwhelming response; 45 people win prizes in first monthly draw

By Singano Jnr.

The enthusiasm people have over the Malawi national football team’s third participation at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroun is manifesting itself as people have overwhelmingly responded to the team’s official sponsor, FDH Bank’s ‘Go Konko Ndi Flames’ promotion.

This was during the first monthly draw on Tuesday by Maureen Nalikungwi, FDH Bank’s senior manager-Personal and Banking Department, saying this is a clear indication how excited people are over the Flames’ qualification and participation of the 2022 AFCON.

She said their clients, both existing and new applicants have welcomed the promotion and they are eager to win more in anticipation of winning the grand prize winners of fully-paid trip to Cameroun to watch the Flames at the finals to take place from January to February.

A total of 45 clients have won prizes in the first draw of which 30 people have won a whopping K50,000 each while 10 have received GOtv decoders each plus a two months subscription.

Other 5 winners received DStv decoders with a premium package of two months.

“We always value our customers and this why we introduced this promotion so that we should give them an opportunity of winning these big prizes,” Nalikungwi said.

“As such, we want to encourage our clients to join the promotion and stand a chance of winning different monthly prizes and also have an opportunity of flying to the AFCON in Cameroon.

“The response is currently very impressive and we have no doubt that the number will increase,” adding that clients doors are still open for the promotion by depositing K50,000 or more to their existing accounts or for new FDH Savings Account as well as transacting on FDH Mobile at least 5 times a month.

The bank also gives the national team a morale booster dubbed ‘FDH Flames Friday’ — a campaign of total support for the Flames that was rolled out in April in being proud of its association with the Flames and to celebrate Malawi’s feat having last qualified for the continental showpiece in 2010 in Angola.

Their first qualification was first made in 1984 that was hosted by Côte d’Ivoire.

FDH Bank has been the official sponsor of the Flames for the past six years now with a yearly package of K60 million and it also opened a K100,000 investment account to 30 squad players as token of appreciation for the win over Uganda that sealed the AFCON qualification.

The FDH-FAM partnership started at K30 million from 2016 but was increased to K60 million in 2019, in cognizance that football development needs massive investment for national teams to produce results.

Also in 2019, FDH Bank raised the bar in cup sponsorship by unveiling a K90m Cup in a five-year package of which the winners shall receive K25 million while the runners-up will go away with K8 million.