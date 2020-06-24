FAM meets to review return to football proposal; SA govt gives go ahead for league resumption

By Duncan Mlanjira

A working group comprising Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Health and Malawi National Council of Sports held a meeting in Mangochi to review FAM’s proposal for the return to football.

The session was aimed at providing guidance on measures and procedures for a safe return to football.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu led the FAM delegation that comprised 1st vice-president Jabbar Alide, executive committee member and FAM COVID-19 Taskforce chairperson, Chimango Munthali as well Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Tiya Somba Banda, who is FAM’s executive committee member.

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 was represented by Dr Egolet Robert and Voice Mhone while Ministry of Health was represented by Clement Mapanje and Dr. Jonathan Chiwanda.

Deputy Secretary of Sports Diana Nkhulambe and Director of Sport Jameson Ndalama represented the Ministry of Sports.

Also in attendance were Malawi National Council of Sports chairman Oliver Nakoma and acting Executive Secretary Henry Mereka.

FAM has developed a football restrat road map and is seeking government’s guidance and approval to resume football in August.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s ministry of sports has given the go ahead for Premier Soccer League (PSL) to resume games that was also suspended due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

In a media release, the sports minister, Nathi Mthethwa disclosed that modalities for the league resumption have been sanctioned and expressed satisfaction over protocols put in place for training and testing.

“The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the Level 3 risk adjusted strategy in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

“The plans have further been subject to analysis by health authorities, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, who have recommended that the measures put in place by the organisation meet and in some instances exceed the required protocol for a safe return to training and to play in a Biologically Safe Environment.”

The modalities in place suggests that the season will be completed in one central location over a course of weeks, with the testing of players having already started last week.

Kaiser Chiefs top the log of the league with 48 points four points ahead of rivals Mamelodi Sundowns who are in second place and eight points ahead of Super Sports United.—Additional reporting by Uche Dozie, kick442.com