FAM fines Silver a total of K3.75m after been found guilty on 9 counts of misconduct

Silver Stadium where violence seems to be taking place regularly

* K2 million fine is for bringing the game of football into disrepute

* The Bankers have been banned from playing official matches organised by FAM at Silver Stadium for one year

* Perpetual perpetrator of violence Mulo Makina banned for life from Football activities

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) have found Silver Strikers guilty of nine counts of misconduct charges that took place during the 2021 FDH Bank Cup semifinal match against Nyasa Big Bullets at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe on August 18, 2021 and have since been fine a total of K3.75 million.

A statement issued by FAM general secretary, Alfred Gunda, said the FDH Bank Cup’s competitions committee met on September 10 in Blantyre to review the reports on allegations of misconduct on the part of Silver Strikers.

A fine of K2 million has been meted out on Silver for failing to control their supporters led by Mulo Makina from engaging in improper conduct towards match officials and opponents against the spirit of fair play and brought the game of football, FAM and sponsor into disrepute contrary to article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code.

Apart from the K2 million fine, the Bankers have been banned from playing official matches organised by FAM and its Member Associations at the Silver Stadium for a period of one year effective the date of the verdict letter (Thursday, September 16).

And as mandated by article 24.2 of the competition’s Rules and Regulations, the Bankers were found guilty of failing to take precautionary measures to prevent their supporters and players from showering insults on FAM officials and match officials contrary to 24.11 of the 2021 FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations and thus fined K300,000.

Silver failed to take precautionary measures to prevent their supporters from beating Nyasa Big Bullets’ officials Stone Mwamadi and Mabvuto Mwachiwambo, an unknown Bullets supporters and FAM match official Gomezgani Zakazaka.

They were also guilt bullying Nyasa Big Bullets players and officials by pouring urine on them contrary to Article 24.12 of the 2021 FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations and thus fined K500,000.

A further K500,000 fine was handed to Silver, guilty that their supporters — led by Mulo Makina — provoked Nyasa Big Bullets fans and engaging in violent conduct towards them contrary to Article 24.8 of the 2021 FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations.

Silver also failed to control the influx of their supporters into the stadium by opening the gates and allowing fans into the stadium, which is against the FAM CoVID-19 Regulations on playing behind closed doors.

The team has just been reprimanded by making sure to ensure they take precautionary measures to avoid a repeat of the same in future.

Supporter Makina is further alleged to have led an onslaught to disturb the opponents by preventing them from accessing their dressing room at half time — thus fined K450,000.

The Bankers also failed to comply with FAM’s requests for information on names of supporters who were in company of Makina contrary to Article 110 of the FAM Disciplinary Code and thus asked to submit the names before their next official fixture or risk sanctions.

FAM says the monetary fines totalling K3,75 million must be paid before Silver Strikers’s next official fixture while the supporter Makina, who is also team security officer, was found guilty of the four chargers that involved him.

The Competitions Committee also considered Mr Mulo’s past record in engaging in violence and hooliganism at football matches as follows:

1. In December 2013, he was arrested by Police and banned for two years by Super League of Malawi after being implicated in the violence at a Super League match between Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers that left one supporter dead and several others injured;

2. On 12th April 2020, Makina and 11 other supporters were banned from all football activities for two years by the FAM Competitions Committee after being found guilty of inciting violence that led to abandonment of a FISD Cup semifinal match between Blue Eagles and Silver Strikers. That ban is still valid and Silver Strikers have been failing to enforce it as ordered by FAM;

3. On 11th May 2019, Silver banned Makina and three others for three football seasons for being involved in violence that led to ugly scenes and fracas at Silver stadium soon after a TNM Super League game against Kamuzu Barracks by forcing their way into the dressing room, attacking the Club Security Officer, spilling beer and use of decadent language to the Technical Panel.

In as far as FAM is concerned the ban is still valid but Silver Strikers have not been enforcing it to the extent that they hired Mr. Makina as one of the club’s security officers,” says the verdict.

“Makina is now considering Makina as a threat to the integrity of Malawi football and does not deserve to be anywhere near it and thus he is banned from all Association Football activities for life with immediate effect.

“Silver Strikers Football Club are hereby advised to ensure that, this time around, the individual ban conditions of Mr. Makina are adhered to, failure to do so will lead to sanctions against the club ranging from fines to points deductions.

“Any party that is dissatisfied with the decisions has the right to appeal to the FAM Disciplinary Committee within 72 hours of receiving this letter and upon the payment in cash of K500,000 in line with Article 15.2 of the 2021 FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations,” said the verdict copied to the Super League of Malawi, Malawi Police Service and National Stewards Committee.