Every work whether lower or not contributes to the development of the country

Happy Labour Day in Malawi

* There is no state that can be developed without hard working people in different categories

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi joins the rest of the world in commemorating Labour Day, May 1, which was set aside to appreciate people who are working tirelessly in various positions from lower to higher level in developing their families as well as the country.

A message from Abel Ikiloni in the Ministry of Information and Civic Education says “there is no state that can be developed without hard working people in different categories”.

“Every work, whether it is lower or not, but it contributes to the development of the country — whether you are educated or non educated.

“In every work there is dependability — rich people may need poor people in other things likewise the poor people too.

“This means whether you are a President, Minister, Judge, Lawyer, Teacher, Driver, Messenger, Painter, Welder, Reporter, Editor, Farmer, Doctor, Nurse, Cook etc we need each other.”

Labour Day celebrates the achievement of workers which originated the rough labour Union movement, specifically the eight-hour movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

For most countries, Labour Day is synonymous with, or linked with, International Workers Day, which occurs on 1 May but for other countries, it is celebrated on a different date, often one with special significance for the labour movement in that country.

In Malawi, just like in many countries of the world, Labour Day is a public holiday and since the day has fallen on a Saturday, Malawians will observe the holiday on Monday, May 3, which coincidentally is World Press Freedom Day.

According to Wikipedia, May 1 was chosen to be International Workers’ Day to commemorate the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago in the US, in which a peaceful rally in support of workers led to a violent clash with the police, leading to the deaths of at least 38 civilians and 7 police officers.

While 60 police officers and 115 civilians were injured. Those who died due to the clash were hailed as ‘Haymarket Martyrs’.

The 1904 Sixth Conference of the Second International, called on “all Social Democratic Party organisations and trade unions of all countries to demonstrate energetically on the First of May for the legal establishment of the eight-hour day, for the class demands of the proletariat, and for universal peace.”

Labour Day commemorates past labour struggles against workers’ rights violations, including lengthy workdays and weeks, poor conditions and child labour.

Labour Day quotes

* “The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it.” — Mother Teresa

* “Without labour nothing prospers.” — Sophocles

* “No human masterpiece has been created without great labour.” — Andre Gide

* “Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work.” — Booker T. Washington

* “Nothing will work unless you do.” — Maya Angelou

Other Labour Day messages

* A worker is a creator and a great asset to every nation.

* Celebrate workers; celebrate the existence and growth of every nation.

* Labour is the ladder through which human dignity and creative excellence are expressed.

* Hard work will never fail you.

* True liberty lies in hard work. Rest has meaning in diligence.