Evangelical Association of Malawi calls on Christians to pray and fast for improvement of the country’s economy

The Thanksgiving prayers follows successful hosting of Love Malawi Festival in October



By Duncan Mlanjira

The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) is calling on all Christians and people of goodwill to 21 days of prayer for Thanksgiving as well as various national issues that include asking the Almighty God to spiritually guide the authorities in the improvement of the country’s economy.

In the call for prayer, issued by EAM general secretary, Rev. Francis Mkandawire, said other national issues that need to be prayed for include the 4th meeting of the 49th Session of Parliament to ask the Almighty “to guide the legislators to prioritize bills aimed at national development and not partisan affiliations”.

“Pray for the fear of the Lord upon MPs and that all efforts aimed at destroying Malawi’s godly heritage through enacting of ungodly laws will be thwarted by God,” says the announcement.

The special prayers should also ask the Lord to provide the country with sufficient rains for the 2021/2022 season to ensure that “the country will have sufficient rains for bumper harvest of both food and cash crops”.

Christians should also pray that the country is spared from floods and all forms of natural disasters and also for smooth and timely implementation of Agriculture Input Programme (AIP) for the benefit of rural masses.

The players should also include abduction and victimization of innocent people as well as suicides that have recently risen in the country”, and the churches should “provide the needed spiritual support and the grace on people to resolve their challenges without taking one’s life”.

The Thanksgiving prayers are also for reduction of new cases of CoVID-19; its related deaths and impact it has had on the nation’s economy.

CoVID-19 greatly exacerbated cases of extreme cases of mental health that led increased suicide cases by 57% in 2020 as a result of loss of hope in dealing with problems resulting from the pandemic.

Police records indicate that in 2019, about 116 people committed suicide while 182 people were registered in 2020 — representing the 57% increase.

And from the trajectory, analysts anticipate the figures to likely go higher by the end of 2021 and out of these figures, 92% are men with 8% being women — thus EAM’s call for special prayers to pray that God should intervene.

The Thanksgiving prayers come in the wake of EAM’s successful hosting of international evangelist, Andrew Palau’s Love Malawi Festival that took place in October in Blantyre, which was the second after the first successful event held in Lilongwe in 2016.

The 21-days prayer of Thanksgiving started on Monday, August 15 to December 5 in which people are urged to meet early in the morning, lunch hour and evenings in Churches, homes and working places to pray and “those who can afford to pray and fast for our beloved nation Malawi are encouraged to do so”.

Joint inter-denominational prayers are scheduled for Saturday, December 4 in Lilongwe at Botanic Gardens at City Centre near Parliament and in all districts throughout the country from 8:30– 11:30am

The following day, December 5, they are at on at Blantyre Baptist Church at Chichiri near the Independence Arch and in Mzuzu at St. Andrew’s CCAP Church from 1:30 to 4:30pm.

“Church Leaders in the respective districts are being called upon to join together and organise the inter-denominational prayer meetings in their areas,” said the announcement.