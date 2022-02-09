DStv’s M-Net to broadcast Janet Jackson documentary from February 17

Legendary Janet Jackson

* It’s a never seen before all-encompassing coverage on her career journey and family

* Upon the 40th anniversary of her first album, this will be the definitive story of Janet Jackson

* One of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history

By Duncan Mlanjira

DStv’s M-Net will this month broadcast the documentary of Janet Damita Jo Jackson, the acclaimed American singer, songwriter, actress and dancer.

The acclaimed documentary, ‘Janet Jackson’ will debut on MNet with a four-part documentary, premiering Thursday, February 17 from 21.30CAT on M-Net channel 102, exclusive to DStv.

A statement from DStv says the episodes will be available on DStv Catch Up an hour after its broadcast and encourages viewers not to let load shedding get them down as they can watch it anytime, anywhere using the DStv app — available for download on iOS and Android.

“M-Net is very excited to bring the much-talked about Janet Jackson documentary to the African continent,” M-Net Channels Director Jan du Plessis is quoted as saying.

“It’s a never seen before all-encompassing coverage on her career journey and family. We know our viewers will be intrigued by story.

“Upon the 40th anniversary of her first album, this will be the definitive story of Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history.

“Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy as she has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.

“With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.”

It is a four-hour documentary that chronicles Janet as she travels back to her hometown of Gary, Indiana to see where her incredible journey began.

“Speaking like never-before, Janet discusses everything including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life,” says the statement.

According to Wikipedia, Janet Jackson — born May 16, 1966 — is noted for her innovative, socially conscious and sexually provocative records, as well as elaborate stage shows.

Her sound and choreography became a catalyst in the growth of MTV, enabling her to rise to prominence while breaking gender and racial barriers in the process with her lyrical content which focused on social issues set her reputation as a role model for youth.

The 10 and youngest child of the Jackson family, she began her career with the variety television series The Jacksons in 1976 and went on to appear in other television shows throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, including Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes and Fame.

Wikipedia further said after signing a recording contract with A&M Records in 1982, she became a pop icon following the release of her third and fourth studio albums Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814(1989) while her collaborations with record producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis incorporated elements of rhythm and blues, funk, disco, rap and industrial beats, which led to crossover success in popular music.

In 2015, she partnered with BMG Rights Management to launch her own record label, Rhythm Nation and released her eleventh studio album Unbreakable the same year and since then she has continued to release music as an independent artist.

Having sold over 100 million records, Janet Jackson became one of the world’s best-selling music artists and has amassed an extensive catalog, with singles such as ‘Nasty’, ‘Rhythm Nation’, ‘That’s the Way Love Goes’, ‘Together Again’ and ‘All for You’.

She holds the record for the most consecutive top-ten entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with 18 and she is also the only artist in the history of the chart to have seven commercial singles from one album (Rhythm Nation 1814) peak within the top five positions.

In 2008, Billboard placed her number seven on its list of the Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists, and in 2010 ranked her fifth among the ‘Top 50 R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the Past 25 Years’.

In December 2016, the magazine named her the second most successful dance club artist after Madonna and is one of the world’s most awarded with accolades that include five Grammy Awards, 11 Billboard Music Awards, 11 American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and eight Guinness World Record entries.

In 2019, she was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has been cited as an inspiration among numerous performers and credited with elevating a standard of sound, showmanship and sex appeal expected of pop stars.