DStv announces new way of keeping viewers informed

In its endeavour to continually strive to create innovative ways to offer customers the best services, DStv is set to launch an Enhanced Decoder Notification (EDN) functionality which aims to address communication issues for subscribers.

This functionality will take the admin out of viewing, so consumers can get back to being entertained, says a statement from DStv.

And it will provide viewers with streamlined access to important subscription information, including rewards notifications, payable subscription amounts, methods to avoid late payment and disconnection.

This will be done by displaying icons that represent the different types of notifications on top of Live TV and will be available on both the DTH and DTT decoders. The message will also be added to the Mail Messages screen.

“In the ever-advancing world of video entertainment, innovation is a key driver of the business,” said Gus Banda, Multichoice Malawi’s Managing Director.

“DStv is always dedicated to deliver innovative resources to ensure continuously improvements of our products.”

The EDN functionality will be rolled out in a three-phased approach. For Malawi the Go live date is 3rd August 2020.

Through a myriad of innovations that ensure customers satisfaction as well as guarantee a rewarding journey for all our subscribers, DStv continues to position itself as one of Africa’s major entertainment sources, and now, the introduction of the new EDN service ensures fewer interruptions during viewing.

For more great entertainment, viewers are asked to download the DStv Now app for live-streaming and the MyDStv app plus the MyGOtv app to take control of their subscription.