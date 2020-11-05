Drunk guardian left behind by bus in Zimbabwe renders kids he was travelling with stranded

By Duncan Mlanjira

A migrant Malawian father in South Africa, entrusted care of his two children on his brother to be repatriated back home but whilst in transit he was left behind by the bus they were travelling in because he had gone missing in Zimbabwe when he had gone drinking.

This has been disclosed by International Association for Migrant Support (IAMS) based in South Africa, which has since condemned the practice by some migrants living there, who are sending young children to their countries of origin using transporters with no proper and ensured care and support for their safety while in transit.



In a statement IAMS says the two children were being repatriated to Malawi from Cape Town and after the uncle was left behind they found themselves stranded at Mwanza Border.

IAMS says reports circulating in the social media, indicated that the children didn’t know where they were going.

A wellwisher is reported to have taken custody of the kids and alerted some people back in South Africa about their ordeal.

“As of now, it is not known if the parents or guardians of the children have been found or not,” says the statement.

“Children need to be protected; child protection is a broad term used for efforts to safeguard children from actions or situations that place their healthy development and well-being at risk.

“Children need this protection because they are physically, mentally and emotionally immature and unable to adequately protect themselves.

“The younger a child is, the more care and protection he or she will need. For instance, during the first five years of life children are particularly vulnerable and their survival and well-being depend primarily on their parents or other adult caregivers.

“As children grow, their physical, cognitive and socio-emotional capabilities evolve and mature, but children are still not fully capable of protecting themselves.”

Additionally, IAMS says, child abuse is any deliberate behavior or action that endangers a child’s health, survival, well-being and development. Child neglect is also considered a form of child abuse.

“IAMS is, therefore, condemning this act of abuse in its strongest terms. Children have the right to be protected from any danger. They have a right to parental care. This act of child neglect is uncalled for.

“In this regard, IAMS is appealing to all parents and guardians living in diaspora or at home to be careful when handling issues to do with their children.

“Children are not property to be transported — they are human beings. They need care and support at all times,” says IAMS.

