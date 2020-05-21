DPP preaches violence-free campaign in the North

By Wisdom Ngwira, MANA

National Governing Council members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday asked all political parties in the country to practice violence-free campaign in preparation for the July 2, fresh presidential election.

Speaking in Mzuzu during an interactive meeting with the party’s districts and constituencies officials drawn from the Northern Region, DPP’s secretary general, Greselder Jeffrey said urged the party’s supporters to desist from any form of violence and focus on telling people what the party intends to do to develop the region.

“This is time for us to start selling to people our development agenda rather than wasting time in propagating political violence or hate speeches.

“People will vote for us if we address development issues which they face in their localities,” Jeffrey said.

She then asked opposition political parties to emulate the gesture set by the governing party to also urge their supporters to stick to issue-based campaign.

“President Peter Mutharika is a mature president who is peace-loving and always preaches peace as evidenced by his calmness despite various provocations from the opposition front.

“As a nation, we need to have such leaders for continued development of the country,” she said.

DPP Regional Governor for the north, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira then urged the party’s leaders at both district and constituency levels to be mobilising people to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the fresh poll.

“We need you people to help the president win this election by making sure that you intensify your campaigns.

“These positions you were given were not just given for nothing, you need to help the party to mobilise more votes so that we triumph,” he said.

Notable dignitaries present at the meeting included, DPP Vice-president for the North, Goodall Gondwe; DPP treasurer general, Jappie Mhango; top party member Leston Mulli and former regional governor for the north, Kenneth Sanga.