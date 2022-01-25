Councillor Lipikwe dresses up in school uniform to deliver career guide talk on International Day of Education

Sitting in class as a motivation to the learners

By Duncan Mlanjira

In commemoration of the International Day of Education, Councillor, Gerald Lipikwe visited the 3 primary schools in his Limbe Central Ward dressed up in the uniform of one of the school where he delivered career guide talks.

Lipikwe encouraged the young minds to stay focused in their academic studies by choosing a career they should work hard for to achieve.

In June last year, Lipikwe also organised another career guide talk with Standard 8 learners which was facilitated two of the school’s alumni — Audrey Mwala, Managing Director of her own companies Sycamore Credit Limited and Sycamore Consult and Sharmey Banda, Senior Engineer at Roads Authority.

He said he wants to stay closer with the learners in his ward so that they get motivated to work hard and achieve their dreams.

“Together with the schools’ management, we decided to join the international community in commemorating this day and one of the activities was to wear school uniform of our choice to visit the schools in order to bring ourselves closer to the young minds.

“I also took advantage of the day to donate a wheelchair to one of the learners with special needs, Charles Majoni, who has been having challenges to attend classes due to mobility problems,” he said, adding that the schools also have a feeding programme.

During last year’s career guide, Mwala — a fellow of the Management Institute of Chartered Accountants — inspired the learners, especially the girl child, that what she achieved in her life is as attainable by the learners if they believed on themselves.

Engineer Sharmey Banda impressed on the learners that every subject they love and do well in their exams is the one which can shape their career but they must not forsake other subjects.

He had encouraged them that their career path start from Standard 6-8 and if made good use of it shall be what they would lean on towards going to the university.

During the talk, the school’s best performing learners that earned overall position 1-3 in previous term’s examinations were awarded with prizes and interesting all went to girls, evidence that girls are on a competitive edge against fancied boys.

In commemorating the International Day of Education — under the theme ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education’ — founder and director of Jacaranda School of Orphans, Marie da Silva, said the celebration, led by UNESCO, aims to showcase the most important transformations that have to be nurtured to realise everyone’s fundamental.

“Education transforms lives,” Da Silva wrote on the school’s Facebook page. “We need education to reduce inequalities and improve health.

“We need education to achieve gender equality and eliminate child marriage. We need education to protect our planet’s resources. And we need education to fight hate speech, xenophobia and intolerance, and to nurture global citizenship.

“Nelson Mandela described education as ‘the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’ while Malala Yousafzai said ‘one child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world’.

“And I say, ‘follow your dreams through education’.”