Corruption suspect Batatawala whistleblows on State House staff using President Chakwera’s name to swindle him

Businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala, who is facing charges of corruption together with the infamous Zuneth Sattar, is claiming that President Lazarus Chakwera’s chief advisor on rural transformation and development, Adamson Mkandawire, solicited K378 million loan from him using Chakwera’s name and other top government officials.

This has forced State Residence management to warn its staff against using the President’s name to defraud, amongst others, prospective bidders of government procurement businesses.

Reports indicate that Batatawala alleges that he is a victim of a probable dubious claim in which Mkandawire told him that he was to pay for a cargo consignment from Kenya of which the President was aware of.

Lawyer for Batatawala, Richard Kuleza-Phokoso is quoted by Zodiak Online as confirming the matter, saying it is before the High Court Commercial Division in Blantyre where his client is attempting to recoup the money with interest.



However, when contacted by Zodiak Online, Mkandawire is quoted as saying he could not comment on the matter since it is before the court but wonders why the businessman is coming in the open now when the money was loaned to him some two years ago.

This comes barely a day after State House Chief of Staff, Prince Kapondamgaga, warned state house employees against using Chakwera’s name in reprehensible conduct which could put the state residences and the image of the state president in disrepute.

In an internal memo which Maravi Express has seen, Kapondamgaga warns the staff members from indulging in such “reprehensible acts that are contrary to the public interests and public image of the State House”.

The violations, according to Kapondamgaga, include soliciting and/or receiving money from prospective bidders of public procurement in exchange for a promise to influence the awarding of contracts of public goods, services and works.

The staff are also suspected of soliciting money from business owners and parastatals using Chakwera’s name or that of the State House and using the State House to unlawfully acquire public goods such as public land for private use

“These acts are unacceptable, unprofessional and constitute gross indiscipline and will not be tolerated,” says the memo. “They also constitute significant breaches of trust placed in us by His Excellency the President.

“Anyone found to be engaging in these types of misconduct, irrespective of grade, will be subject to severe discipline up to including immediate dismissal.

The staff are warned to “refrain from these acts, and those concerned should immediately take appropriate corrective actions”.

The Chief of Staff reminded the staff that in their strategic plan, the State House “was committed to desist from acts that are deceitful, unethical, dishonest, fraudulent and harmful to the reputation of the President”.

“The overwhelming majority of us are loyal public servants working hard to serve the President of the Republic of Malawi as he delivers his national agenda — we have been let down by the actions of a few individuals”

“Once again, management expects all staff to adhere to the values stipulated in the strategic plan and in our Code of Condict at all times, and if you are found to disobey these values, you can expect severe sanctions.”