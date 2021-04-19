Chitipa United move from last 16th position to 12th; Overtaking 3 from the relegation zone

* Silver Strikers reclaim top spot with 4 points lead



* Champions Big Bullets maintain 3rd place

* Mighty Wanderers move from 10th to 9th

By Duncan Mlanjira

After winning two of their matches at 2-1 each against Mzuzu Warriors and Tigers FC on Friday and Sunday respectively, Chitipa United have leapfrogged from the last 16th position to 12th — overtaking 3 from the relegation zone.

Going into the weekend fixtures, Chitipa United had 7 points by now have amassed 13, one up against Blue Eagles on 13th position; three away from 14th-placed Kamuzu Barracks and 4 from Tigers FC (15th and 5 from Mzuzu Warriors (16th).

Their next assignment is away at Nankhaka in Lilongwe on Saturday to face strugglers Kamuzu Barracks. Interesting, both their wins were against strugglers — Mzuzu Warriors then on 15th and Tigers FC then on 14th.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers have reclaim top spot with a 4-point lead having beaten Red Lions 1-0 (Staine Davie) and Ntopwa FC 3-0 (Levison Maganizo; Staine Davie and Maxwell Gasteni).

They have 28 points, four ahead of Civil Service, who were on bye last weekend and 6 points away from champions, Big Bullets who maintained their third spot after beating Ekwendeni Hammers 1-0 (Gomezgani Chirwa) to amass 22 points.

After beating Ntopwa FC 4-1 last Wednesday and drawing 2-2 with Blue Eagles on Sunday, Mighty Wanderers have moved to 9th position with 17 points — 11 away from the leaders, Silver Strikers.

The Nomads are on bye this weekend while Bullets host Civil Service FC @ Kamuzu Stadium with Moyale dating Mzuzu Warriors @ Mzuzu Stadium and Kamuzu Barracks facing Chitipa United @ Nankhaka (all on Saturday, April 24).

The following day it’s Blue Eagles v Mafco FC @ Nankhaka and Silver Strikers v Chitipa United @ Silver Stadium

Last weekend results

* Mighty Wanderers 4 (Peter Wadabwa; Babatude Adepoju; Stanley Sanudi; Isaac Kaliati) Ntopwa FC 1 (Hendrix Misinde) — Man of the Match Vitumbiko Kumwenda

* Chitipa United 2 (Emmanuel Muyira (2) Mzuzu Warriors 1 (Suzgo Mwakasinga) — Man of the Match Emmanuel Muyira

* Kamuzu Barracks 0 Moyale 1 (Lessman Singini) — Man of the Match Lessman Singini

* Karonga United 3 (Clement Nyondo; Sherriff Shamama; Mphatso Kamanga) Ekwendeni Hammers 0 — Man of the Match Eric Atsigah

* Red Lions 0 Silver Strikers 1 (Staine Davie) — Man of the Match Duncan Nyoni

* Chitipa United 2 (Peter Mughogho; Emmanuel Muyira) Tigers FC 1 (Richard Chipungu) — Man of the Match Muhammad Biason

* Ekwendeni Hammers 0 Big Bullets 1 (Gomezgani Chirwa) — Man of the Match Patrick Banda

* Ntopwa FC 0 Silver Strikers 3 (Levison Maganizo; Staine Davie; Maxwell Gasteni) — Man of the Match Joseph Balakasi

* Blue Eagles 2 (Gaddie Chirwa (2) Wanderers 2 (Peter Wadabwa) — Man of the Match Gaddie Chirwa

* Mzuzu Warriors 1 (George Chaomba) Mafco FC 2 (Joseph Donsa; Zikani Sichinga) — Man of the Match Dan Chimbalanga