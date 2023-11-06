Chakwera commends NBS Bank as it pledges continued support to the country’s war veterans

* The Veterans Thanksgiving Golf tournament is not an ordinary tournament but a token of appreciation to the country’s war veterans

By Kondwani Magombo, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has commended NBS Bank, the main sponsor of the 2023 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Veterans Thanksgiving Golf tournament, for contributing towards the welfare of the country’s war veterans and ex-service men.

This was after NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwanele Ngwenya described the country’s war veterans as beacons of strength and resilience and pledged continued support to the country’s war veterans — including making banking services convenient for the MDF in general.

Held on Saturday at Lilongwe Golf Club, where Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima also played, the Malawi leader expressed his gratitude for the MDF and the Veterans and Ex-servicemen League of Malawi (VELOM) in organising the tournament as part of the Poppy Week appeal’s fundraising activities.

Chakwera described the event as not an ordinary tournament but a token of appreciation to the country’s war veterans for their selfless service to which the MDF’s reputation of discipline, dedication and commitment to achieving peace is attributed.

“In a special way, I want to thank the NBS Bank for taking up the challenge of partnering with the MDF to make this a successful and enjoyable venture.

“Your support of this tournament has raised the volume of our words and acts of thanks by millions of decibels, and we applaud you for that. This is the spirit of Umodzi we celebrated just two days ago, and it is a spirit that needs more practitioners like all of you.”

The Malawi leader repeated his appeal to well-wishers, organisations and the corporate world to rise to VELOM’s call for support.

NBS Bank’s support included K40 million towards the fundraiser, additional K30 million for the war veteran’s “pocket”, and nine wheel chairs to ease mobility for some VELOM members who are unable to walk at the Memorial Home in Zomba.

The NBS Bank CEO maintained that the relationship between NBS and MDF is one they intend to keep for a long time, which was launched over five years ago — thus his pledge they shall continue to sponsor.

Army Commander, Major General Chikunkha Soko, who represented the MDF Commander, General Paul Valentino Phiri, hailed NBS Bank, saying it has become part of the MDF family.

Soko thanked all the sponsors of the 2023 Veterans Thanksgiving Golf and echoed President Chakwera’s call for more support from various organisations and well-wishers.

A total of 104 golfers participated in the tournament, translating to 52 sponsored teams on the playfield, who was won by a team of two MDF golfers, Private Richard Mbeza and Private Alick Dzonzi.

They scored 49 points and went away with a trophy each and the sum of K350,000 a piece.

During the launch of the Poppy Appeal Week on 27 October at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, VELOM Chairperson, General Henry Odillo (Rtd) said his organisation is seeking K100 million to fund the rehabilitation of about 20 houses of veteran soldiers at Zomba Memorial Home.

Odillo said VELOM needs a lot of support from well-wishers to accomplish its mandate of looking after the retired soldiers, widows and children to ensure that their welfare is taken care of.

He added that with available resources, the organisation has been supporting its members, including those who were affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy, but more resources are still required.

President Chakwera led by example by buying the first Poppy ribbon at K2 million while calling on the citizenry to honour the soldiers who risked their lives and contributed to the country’s national security.

He call on Malawians that beyond the Poppy Week, they should continue to reflect and commit themselves to the care of the soldiers, who put themselves in harm’s way to keep the citizenry safe.

He noted that soldiers who have served in the country’s military have contributed to the Malawi Defence Force’s well-established reputation as a disciplined, skillful, and patriotic institution.

“When it comes to constitutionalism and institutionalism, there is no better role model in our governance framework than the Malawi Defence Force,” Chakwera said. “For this reason, those who have gone into retirement after wearing the uniform with valour and honour deserve our fondest memory, our highest regard, and our noblest service.

“To all of you here, to all those you represent and are not able to be here, and to all those we have lost along the way, I say, on behalf of the Malawian people, thank you.”