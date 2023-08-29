Chakwera calls on Malawians to resist corruption

* The vice has affected many Malawians who wish to seek for good public amenities

By Rosalia Kapiri, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on Malawians to join hands and resist corruption to help spearhead development in the country.

Chakwera made the call on Monday, during a development rally held at Simbi Trading Centre in Dowa, saying a corrupt-free environment accelerates development implementation of various projects — hence the need for zero corruption in all sectors.

He said those working in public service should not receive bribes as the tendency has affected many Malawians who wish to seek for good public amenities.

“We should all work hard to develop the country. We should all emulate Dr Napoleon Dzombe, who is contributing a lot to the development of the country by establishing a hotel which is a source of employment and improving people’s lives,” he said.

He made direct reference to Napoleon Dzombe after opening the magnificent Kalipano Hotel by Sunbird, a hospitality facility that boasts of a 54-room hotel, with three meeting rooms, a bar, indoor restaurant, two events gardens and offers a wide range of leisure facilities and activities.

These include a magnificent man-made lake for experiential fishing; a planned floating restaurant, agri-excursions; outdoor swimming pool and water sports.

The President assured the nation that government is addressing challenges faced by Malawians among others food shortage, by establishing mega farms to ensure that by November this year, people should harvest crops to improve food security.

In his remarks, Malawi Congress Party secretary general, Eisenhower Mkaka said President Chakwera has a good vision for the country and he is taking Malawi to greater heights.



“The President has achieved a lot of development projects since he came into power, such as improving roads, development of schools and hospitals. This cannot go unnoticed,” he said.

He added that people should not derail the President’s vision for the country by attacking him, saying he should forge ahead and not listen to people who criticise for the sake of it.

He also commended Chakwera for creating an environment conducive for business people to invest in the country, citing the construction of Kalipano Hotel as an example.

Senior Chief Dzoole commended government for rehabilitating the M1 road from Lilongwe to the Northern Region, while also appealing to government to ensure that people access farm inputs in good time to help improve food security in the district.