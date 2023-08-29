MP Abida Mia awards PSLCE best performers

Mkumbira (in green) and Mwanima scored 6 A’s

* Two of the students Golden Mkumbira and Paul Mwanima scored A’s in all the six subjects they sat for

Mkumbira got selected to Blantyre Secondary School while Mwanima to Nkhata Bay

By Leah Malimbasa, MANA

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia on Monday awarded 24 best performers from Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency with cash and learning materials for their outstanding performance in the 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) to help them prepare for their respective secondary schools.

Mia handed out K40,000 to each of 22 students and further awarded two other students Golden Mkumbira (selected to Blantyre Secondary School) and Paul Mwanima (Nkhata Bay) with K60,000 each for scored A’s in all the six subjects they sat for.

Apart from the cash, each learner received various learning materials including school bags, notebooks, a set of mathematical instruments and writing pens.

In applauding the learners, Mia — who is a legislator for the Nkombedzi Constituency — said she awarded the 24 learners to appreciate their outstanding performance and hard-working spirit.

She, therefore, encouraged those still in primary school to work hard and achieve the same, saying: “I appreciate the importance of education in national development and I would like to see these children excelling academically and becoming doctors, teachers and other professions.”

The legislator also commended parents and guardians for providing education support to their children to remain in school as opposed to facilitating early marriage for the children at the expense of child education.

She further said was happy that Chikwawa District has improved in the PSLCE examination from position 30 to position 24 on national level.

“I’m happy we have moved from bottom 10 but it is my hope to see Chikwawa improve further and this is why it is important to encourage the learners to work hard,” she said.

In his vote of thanks, Golden mkumbira said the money and the learning materials will make his life easier as he prepares for his academic life at Blantyre Secondary School.

Chikwawa District Commissioner, Nardin Kamba thanked Mia for awarding the best performing learners, sayin: “You have set a good precedent and our Council will follow suit by rewarding best performers in the district to encourage our learners to work hard.

“We want to have educated people in Chikwawa and this is the starting point,” Kamba said, while applauding the awardees, parents and teacher for their hard work and determination.

Also present at the event was Senior Chief Ngabu, who expressed hope that the awards will encourage other learners to work hard, adding that the best performing learners deserved the awards for making it to secondary school with good grades.

“It is not easy to be selected to secondary schools,” he said. “These learners need to be encouraged and supported to stay in school and complete their studies.”

The 24 learners awarded from Goma and Ngabu zone have been selected to secondary schools of Blantyre; Nkhata Bay; Chaminade; Robert Blake; Chikwawa; Ngabu and Chapananga.