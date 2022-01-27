Chakwera appoints 12 as new Cabinet; other portfolios yet to be announced

Mark Katsonga Phiri appointed as Minister of Trade & Industry, replacing Sosten Gwengwe

* One of the left out is Minister of Finance formerly held by Felix Mlusu

* DPP asks Chakwera to reduce size of his entire cabinet from 31 to below 20 — including the President and his Vice-President

* This is also being suggested by Consumer Association of Malawi’s Executive Director John Kapito

By Duncan Mlanjira

Owing to his preoccupation of the national disaster that the country has experienced following the floods caused due to Cyclone Ana that came from the coast of Indian Ocean, President Lazarus Chakwera has left out some Cabinet portfolios by just appointing 12 members.

The new Cabinet, as announced by Secretary to the President & Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, has:

* Lobin Lowe as Minister of Agriculture;

* Michael Usi — Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife;

* Patricia Kaliati — Minister of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare;

* Titus Mvalo — Minister of Justice;

* Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda — Minister of Health;

* Jacob Hara — Minister of Transport & Public Works;

* Blessings Chinsinga — Minister of Local Government;

* Vera Kamtukule — Minister of Labour;

* Abida Mia — Minister of Water & Sanitation

* Mark Katsonga Phiri — Minister of Trade & Industry

* Samuel Kawale — Minister of Lands

There are two new faces — Neno South Member of Parliament Mark Katsonga Phiri — who has been appointed as Minister of Trade and Industry.

Katsonga Phiri, a successful business entrepreneur, will hold a combination of two portfolios, which were previously separate entities. He replaces Sosten Gwengwe while the previous portfolio of Industry was held by Roy Kachale Banda — son to former President Joyce Banda.

Chakwera has also brought in new face, Dowa North East legislator Sam Kawale as Minister of Lands — replacing beleaguered Chitipa East MP Kezzie Msukwa, who was fired over his involvement in the investigations that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is conducting over alleged corruption dealings associated with British national Zuneth Sattar.

Chikwawa Mkombezi MP, Abida Mia — who was deputy Minister to Msukwa — has been elevated to full Minister to head a newly-constituted Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Vera Kamtukule has also been elevate to full Minister of Labour while those that have retained their posts include Patricia Kaliati; Titus Mvalo; Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Jacob Hara — who stays on after his recent appointment as Minister of Transport.

Remaining Ministries include Economic Planning, Development & Public Sector Reforms (formerly held Vice-President Saulos Chilima); Finance Felix Mlusu); Homeland & Security (Richard Chimwendo Banda); Foreign Affairs (Eisenhower Mkaka); Information (Gospel Kadzako) and Youths and Sports (Ulemu Msungama).

Chakwera dissolved his maiden 31-member Cabinet on Monday after 17 months but hours before his announcement, Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) had appealed to the President to trim his cabinet as well as reduce the large number of presidential advisors.

Executive Director John Kapito had alluded that the presidential advisors’ main job description is not being explained and justified and that Chakwera has “a bloated cabinet that is inefficient and does not add value to the taxpayer”.

Kapito also requesting Chakwera to merge most of the Ministries and put them under his office or that of the Vice-President and to be managed by efficient directors in order to have an improved cost effective delivery of services.

Kapito further asked the President, his Cabinet Ministers and the Presidential Advisors to reduce their frequent travels both local and international which “do not to add value to Malawians”.

Soon after the President dissolved the Cabinet, the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) disagreed that Chakwera’s was a demonstration of his resolve to confront all forms of lawlessness by public officials.

In its attack through the party spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, the DPP says the “main reason for the dissolution of cabinet is President Chakwera himself”.

“President Chakwera has failed to provide decisive leadership in making critical decisions at a time it matters most,” wrote Namalomba in a statement. “He has failed to lead cabinet and provide policy and economic direction of this country.

“Any cabinet will fail because it is led by a president who is a failure. President Chakwera should have fired himself along with his cabinet. It is a mockery to Malawians to fire his entire cabinet and exclude himself.

“Be as it may, the decision to dissolve cabinet has been long overdue. Malawians will recall that against his own words, President Chakwera failed to evaluate and reconfigure his cabinet 6 months of forming government. The dissolved cabinet had more spectators and less of doers.

“The DPP therefore would like to recommend to President Chakwera the following as he reconfigures his cabinet:

1. That he begins to demonstrate decisive and authentic leadership by making right decisions at the right time;

2. That he reduces the size of his entire cabinet from 31 to below 20 including the President and his vice. Certain ministries such as Civic Education and Information, Trade and Industry could be merged;

3. That he reconfigures a cabinet that is truly representative of Malawi. He should desist from appointing people from one district, region or faith group;

4. That he trims the number of his presidential advisors to around 5.

“To make the war against corruption and lawlessness a reality for all Malawians, the DPP would like to appeal to President Chakwera to make decisive undertaking to reform the civil service.

“He must make public recommendations contained in the Public Service Reforms report and provide an assurance of his government resolve to implement the reforms,” Namalomba concluded.