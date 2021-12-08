Chakwera and Hichilema vow to promote and strengthen bilateral relations between Malawi and Zambia

By Okhifi Dimba, MANA

After holding close door talks on Tuesday, Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera together with his Zambian counterpart, Hakainde Hichilema have vowed to promote and strengthen bilateral relations existing between the two countries.

The Zambian President was in Malawi on a one-day state visit and the two held a joint press briefing where President Chakwera said progression of development activities between the two countries is inextricably linked — hence the need for the two countries to closely work together.

“In our bilateral discussions today, we have agreed to fast-track the removal of all bottlenecks to cross-border trading, including a review of the existing simplified trade regime in order to expand the list of eligible products traded within this framework,” he said.

He added that the harmonisation and simplification of border controls — by jointly constructing one border post at Mchinji/Mwami border — is a clear testimony of the common convictions of the developmental linkages that the two countries have.

On his part, Hichilema said the people of Zambia and Malawi are one, hence the need to ease trade and investment opportunities between them.

“We have agreed that we must encourage business in both countries by taking joint risks to explore opportunities that exist between our two countries, some of which are anchored on natural resource endowment,” he said.

The Zambian leader also took a chance to urge his compatriots living in Malawi to act responsibly at all times, saying their conduct gives a true reflection of Zambia as a whole.

President Hichilema has since returned after holding successful bilateral engagements with the Malawi President.