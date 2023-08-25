Castel Malawi injects K25m into Lucius Banda’s Impakt Events’ Sand Music Festival

* Our coming in this year symbolises the growth of our relationship that has been registering remarkable strides over the years



By Duncan Mlanjira

In what can best be described as blossoming of a cordial relationship, Castel Malawi Limited has pumped K25 million into this year’s Sand Music Festival — from September 28 to October 1 — to sustain the event’s positive contribution towards the music arts and tourism industry in the country.

The contribution represents a 75% increase from the K16 million the brewer invested for last year’s event and speaking at the cheque presentation in Blantyre, Castel Malawi’s Brands Manager, Pheona Nyambo said the Sand Music Festival hinges on values that resonate well with Castel Malawi Limited.

“Castel Malawi is a brand that values arts and music industry,” she told the media in the presence of organisers Impakt Events director and the country’s music icon, Lucius Banda. “We have a keen interest in events such as the Sand Music Festival.

“Our coming in this year symbolises the growth of our relationship that has been registering remarkable strides over the years. Sand Music Festival presents several growth opportunities to several sectors and as such Castel believes that the event provides effective platform for engagement.

“The festival benefits not only the music industry but also tourism, energy, and the economy at large. As such, this is a rare avenue whereas a company we engage with our valued customers as they are having fun,” she said.

She added that Castel Malawi believes this year’s Sand Music Festival will unleash Malawi’s potential and propel the development of entertainment industry, saying: “This year, we are looking forward to see another great experience at the festival.

“Moreover, through the monetary support, we hope to see Malawian artists raising above the bar and transform the industry,” Nyambo said.

On his part, Lucius applauded Castel Malawi for coming in so quickly and make a positive contribution, saying the huge investment from the company will definitely assist towards successful hosting of the trademark celebration of music and arts in the country.

“As organisers, we are very thankful to Castel Malawi for coming with such an amount towards the event. We are happy to receive this money which will go a long way as we prepare for the festival,” he said, adding that this year’s festival will be headlined by a Malawian artist as a sign of the industry’s growth.

“Over the years, Malawian music has recorded a significant growth, this is a great development for the industry. Therefore, this year the main artist will be a Malawian who will be supported by other local and international acts,” he said.

He indicated that this year’s budget is pegged at K140 million — thus Lucius called on other companies to emulate Castel’s gesture.



“Economically worldwide things are not smooth, a development that has seen our budget to be at around K140 million. We are pleading to other companies to come forward and assist in making the event a success.”

He further said the Sand Music platform will continue playing a significant role in the economic development of the country: “Sand Music Festival goes beyond just music, but it creates a room for more economic activities.

“We expect to see hotels to be fully booked, the fuel business to boost as fun lovers will travel and even the enhancement of the SMEs sector.”

Lucius emphasized that in taking cognizance of the economic status of the country, Impakt Events has maintained the ticket prices and has assured security and safety of patrons.

On the cards as the international act is all the way from South Africa — the Murumba Pitch, the renowned duo that has taken the music industry by storm with their unique Amapiano genre, soulful voices, and undeniable talent.

They have created a distinctive sound that captivates audiences worldwide, and their chart-topping hit ‘Hamba Juba’ is a testament to their success.

From Zambia, there will be the Organised Family to make the festival a symphony of unforgettable memories while on local touch is Mfumu Hyphen, Fredokiss among others.