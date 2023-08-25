‘We were very unlucky against Bangwe All Stars but we have to move on’—Silver coach De Jongh

* As professionals, we shouldn’t let a stumble disturb our run. The players need to enjoy the game

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of this afternoon’s TNM Super League encounter against bottom of the table Extreme FC at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Silver Strikers head coach, Pieter de Jongh told the media that the Bankers aim for nothing but a win — following their surprise 2-3 loss against Bangwe All Stars at Kamuzu Stadium last Sunday in Blantyre.

At the pre-match press conference yesterday, De Jongh said the team needs to shrug off the loss and focus on the next match, saying: “Last weekend, we were very unlucky against Bangwe All Stars but we have to move on and focus on the next match.”

The Bankers found themselves two goals down last Sunday and despite leveling the scores in the second half, Bangwe All Stars — who enjoyed massive support from Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets fans — managed to regain their lead till the last whistle.



After the loss, De Jongh confessed that the two goals in the first half, scored in quick succession, completely disrupted their game, saying “it was tough to return into the match and win it”.

“In the first half, we conceded two goals which I would say the first one was a silly mistake. The other one was from a free kick which I don’t think we could do anything about. These goals were crucial to the direction of the game” he told the media.

Against Extreme FC the coach said he expects a good performance from his charges, saying: “As professionals, we shouldn’t let a stumble disturb our run. The players need to enjoy the game.

“We respect Extreme FC just like any other side so we will see how the game goes,” said De Jongh of the TNM Super League rookies, who lie 16th on the season’s standings with 13 points earned from 3 wins and 4 draws.

Silver, at 32 points, have the chance to go to the top of the league if they beat Extreme — at least for 24 hours since third-placed Chitipa United, who have 33 points, are up against Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium tomorrow.

Second-placed Mighty Wanderers also have 33 points and date Mafco at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Chitipa United, who are this season’s team of the moment, are tough to beat at Karonga where they won all of their nine home matches, except last Saturday, when Wanderers forced out a 0-0 draw.

Defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, are still leading the table with 34 points and with a game in hand despite not playing last weekend as they were on a CAF Champions League assignment in Equatorial Guinea where they beat Dragon FC 2-0.

The return match is on Sunday at Bingu Stadium and their next TNM Super League match is Thursday next week against 7th-placed Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium.

Full fixtures for Week 19 are:

Today

Silver v Extreme FC at Bingu Stadium

Tomorrow

Chitipa v Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks v Karonga United at Kasungu Stadium

Blue Eagles v Mighty Tigers at Nankhaka Stadium

Sunday

Mighty Wanderers v Mafco at Kamuzu Stadium

Moyale v Bangwe All Stars at Rumphi Stadium

Dedza Dynamos v Red Lions at Dedza Stadium

Tuesday

Extreme FC v Mighty Tigers at Nankhaka

Wednesday

Red Lions v Mafco at Balaka Stadium

Karonga United v Moyale at Karonga Stadium

Thursday

Nyasa Big Bullets v Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium