Castel Malawi imposes tough hygiene and security measures; eating, drinking prohibited

By Duncan Mlanjira

Castel Malawi has imposed tough disciplinary, hygiene and security measures on its employees which include banning eating and drinking at workstations, production areas or even in vehicles.

Approved by Managing Director, Herve Milhade the memorandum that each employee has received and is expected to be signed by everyone as acknowledgement, says eating and drinking at workstations is against the company’s health and safety regulations.

“Eating must be done in designated eating areas or outside the vehicle where need be,” says the memo that is quoting Conditions of Service 2013; Procedure for Personal Hygiene Practices, 2016.

Also banned is the use of mobile phones such as receiving, making calls or texting and browsing in any designated workstation unless permitted by job function as this adversely affects employees’ performance, health and safety.

Loitering during working hours has also been prohibited and that each employee should wear personal protective equipment (PPE) for personal health and safety in the event of accident or injury caused by negligence.

The employees are also being asked to acknowledge that collusion and theft is a criminal offence and once found guilty will be subjected to criminal proceedings as stipulated in the Laws of Malawi.

They are also demanded not to wander out of company premises during working hours unless their job requires them to do so and must seek permission for any movement outside work campus from their responsible supervisors/managers.

As a preamble to the reminder of the rules, director of human resources, Naomi Nyirenda writes that health and safety of employees remains their number one priority and that current times and business environment have necessitated that employees perform their task and duties in a displined and hygienic manner.

“The Discipline, Hygiene and Safety Charter is a summary of the existing work procedures and guidelines that are existing in the company’s Conditions of Service, Disciplinary Code and Grievance Procedure, Human Resources Procedure and Procedure for Personal Hygiene Practices,” writes Nyirenda.

“Every employee is to ready and sign this charter; a copy of which will be kept in our respective personal files. Deadline for submission of the signed copies to Human Resources is 31st August 2020,” says the memo written on August 19.

In a declaration part of the Charter, each employee is to accept having received, read and fully understands it.

“I accept that, should I be found guilty of breaching any provision of the Charter and all documents referred herein, I shall be liable to appropriate sanctions as indicated in the Charter, including disciplinary action in terms of the company disciplinary code and grievance procedure of 2018,” says the declaration.

Sources within the company say they are reluctant to sign the Charter, saying they are being forced to, despite asking for some round table discussions between management and their staff union.

“But management has set its foot down and threatens that anyone who fails to submit a signed declaration shall be fired,” said one source, who asked not to be named.

“Just imagine, how can drinking water be prohibited? We actually sneak to the toilet to drink water, and that is not even healthy.

“And we are also being forced to sign new contracts as if we are just starting working here beginning September 1.

“Some staff members are being punished and even fired for questioning the rationale behind these new regulations,” said the source.