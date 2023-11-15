CAF launches global celebrations for AFCON under campaign ‘Our AFCON, Our Pride’

* It’s a comprehensive effort to engage with and celebrate the diverse African audience, both on and off the field

As part of the build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the launch of a new campaign, #OurAFCON, which is an integral part of the broader initiative of #PrideOfAfricanFootball.

A statement from CAF says the campaign is the main message and focus for the upcoming edition AFCON finals to celebrate African football and highlights the immense sense of pride that Africans around the world and in Africa feel during the competition.

#PrideOfAfricanFootball is a celebration of being a proud African in diverse forms, emphasizing the unity and cultural richness of the continent. In this case, Our AFCON is Our Pride.

The AFCON is the biggest event on African soil and has long been a source of inspiration, passion, and unity for Africans worldwide and the Our AFCON, Our Pride is a captivating 360-degree campaign that transcends on-ground marketing, digital marketing, social media, infotainment, user-generated content, and more. It’s a comprehensive effort to engage with and celebrate the diverse African audience, both on and off the field.

“The heart of #OurAFCON lies in its multiple episodic stories, each designed to breathe life into the profound sense of pride that individuals of African descent experience when AFCON takes center stage,” said the statement.

“These narratives will not only showcase the love for the beautiful game but also delve into how AFCON is a global celebration of African culture in all its vibrant forms, from music to art and beyond.

“Through this campaign, all Africans around the world will have the opportunity to share their heartfelt messages with their national teams, expressing their hopes and dreams for their beloved squads.

“This call to action is a crucial aspect of #OurAFCON, as it empowers every African to be part of the celebration and to contribute to the collective spirit of unity and pride that defines this remarkable competition.”

The statement further says the campaign will highlight inspiring stories of African communities around the globe coming together to cheer their teams, forge new friendships, and embrace their rich cultural roots.

“#OurAFCON seeks to convey the emotions, exhilaration, and the powerful sense of pride that surges through every African’s heart during this thrilling competition.

As the world eagerly anticipates the forthcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, CAF invites everyone to join us on this captivating journey. Whether you are cheering from the bustling streets of Abidjan or the vibrant neighborhoods across Africa and beyond; #OurAFCON is the platform where your connection to the continent, your passion for football, and your celebration of African culture will shine.

Meanwhile, defending champions Senegal were pitted against Cameroon for AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023 while the hosts are up against regional rivals Nigeria at the group stage.

Senegal, who clinched their first ever AFCON title in Cameroon, are in Group C against Cameroon, Guinea and AFCON debutants The Gambia in what looks a competitive pool.

There will be a West African affair in Group A as hosts Cote d’Ivoire were paired with regional rivals Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Record winners Egypt, hunting a record-extending eighth continental crown, renew hostilities with Ghana in Group B in a repeat of the 2010 final which the Pharaohs won late. Cape Verde and Mozambique complete the group.

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola add further star quality to Group D in another exciting pool while World Cup semi-finalists Morocco should navigate a comfortable Group F containing DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania.

After the draw last month, former Côte d’Ivoire superstar and African football legend, Didier Drogba described his nation’s tough group as an “exciting challenge” after they were drawn alongside regional heavyweights Nigeria.

Drogba, Côte d’Ivoire’s all-time leading scorer, said playing the Super Eagles promises to be a thrilling early test for the tournament hosts: “It is a very difficult group. Nigeria is of course one of the favourites and to have them in our group, it is going to be an exciting challenge.

“But we are up for it. This is the beauty of a competition like AFCON, so we are ready to take on the challenge and let the best teams of this group and all the groups qualify.”

Côte d’Ivoire, champions in 1992 and 2015, possess a squad laden with elite talent including top stars Wilfried Zaha and Eric Bailly but they cannot afford to underestimate Nigeria, whose rich array of attacking options like Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi make them serious contenders.

Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau have proven they can spring surprises at AFCON, meaning complacency will be punished in what promises to be a hotly-contested group.

For Drogba, the tension and excitement of such heavyweight clashes on home soil will inspire the Elephants to rise to the occasion when the tournament gets underway in under 100 days.

Côte d’Ivoire coach Jean-Louis Gasset said: “We’ve made up our minds now. We know what we’re going to work on. Facing a team like Nigeria and their attacking prowess motivates us because we’re not looking for the easy way out. We’ll be supported by an entire nation, which is an incredible asset.”

Senegal’s forward Sadio Mane contends that the defending champions face a stern test against Cameroon: “It’s a really difficult group — Cameroon are going to be really tough but we will give our best to go through from the first round.”

Mane led Senegal to their first-ever AFCON title in Cameroon last year, triumphing on penalties against Egypt and will attempt to defend their crown at the 24-team finals.