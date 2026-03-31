CAF is implementing series of regulatory changes and improvements to Statutes following the controversial AfCON Morocco 2025

* To strengthen the trust and confidence in CAF referees, VAR operators and the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board

* These changes and improvements will also ensure that the incidences that took place at the AfCON Morocco 2025 final match do not happen again

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following the controversial Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal — that led to Senegal being stripped of the title by the the Appeal Board of Confederation of African Football (CAF) — the continental football governing body has announced a series of regulatory changes and improvements to its Statutes.

A communique published on CAFonline takes cognizance that the case of stripping the title from Senegal attracted fierce debate, which now sits with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for determination following an appeal by Senegal.

The regulations, according to CAF, “will strengthen the trust and confidence in the referees, video assistant referee (VAR) operators and judicial bodies” to ensure that the incidences that took place at the AfCON Morocco 2025 final match “do not happen again”.

CAF also indicates that referees and VAR operators at the AfCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 “received widespread praise and admiration for their excellent performances and CAF is determined to regain that respect and admiration”.

“CAF will continue with the procedure and practice of appointing the best and most respected African judges and lawyers to the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board,” says the statement of the adjudicators, who are appointed by the CAF executive committee and vetted by the CAF ordinary general assembly from the names proposed and recommended by 54 CAF Member Associations and Zonal Unions.

The current appeal board that decided to strip the title from Senegal comprised nine members led by Nigerian High Court judge Roli Daibo Harriman as chairperson, panel of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board that stripped the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2026 from Senegal and awarded to hosts Morocco includes, Faustino Varela Monteiro from Cape Verde as vice-president. The others are from Malawi, Namibia, Tunisia, Togo, Mauritania, Djibouti and DR Congo.

“The independence and impartiality of the CAF Judicial Bodies is imperative, says the CAF statement quoting president, Patrice Motsepe, who said: “CAF has taken extensive legal advice from top African and international football lawyers and experts, to ensure that the CAF Statutes and Regulations adhere to and implement global Football best practices, on and off the field.

“This is important for the respect, integrity and credibility of African referees, VAR operators and the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board,” says Motsepe, adding that working with FIFA, these technical officials are undergoing training “so that they are as good as the best in the world”.

“We must also professionalise African referees and VAR operators and pay them well. CAF has made significant progress over the past five years in implementing governance, ethics, transparency and managerial best practices.

“Our commitment to zero tolerance for corruption and improper behaviour has been recognised and rewarded by the numerous sponsors and partners that we have gained.

“What is also non-negotiable is our commitment and determination to treat each and every Member Association equally and fairly. Under no circumstances will any Member Association be treated preferentially or favoured above any other Member Association.

“CAF will consistently review and improve on these football and governance global best practices and strengthen the trust and global competitiveness of African Football.”

He added while the fiasco related to the AfCON Morocco 2025 final is before the CAS, the primary focus of CAF is currently on the CAF Confederation Cup, the CAF Champions League and the other CAF Competitions.

“CAF is also focused on working together, cooperating and supporting each of the African nations that will be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in America. We are confident that the African nations that are participating in the FIFA World 2026 will make us proud.”

Teams representing Africa at the FIFA World 2026 to be co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 18, are Senegal, Morocco, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Cape Verde, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt.

South Africa are in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea & a playoff winner; Morocco in Group C with Brazil, Scotland, Haiti; Côte d’Ivoire in Group E with Germany, Ecuador, Curacao; Tunisia in Group F with Netherlands, Japan & playoff winner; Egypt in Group G with Belgium, Iran, New Zealand; Cape Verde in Group H with Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia; Senegal in Group I with France, Norway & playoff winner; Algeria in Group J with Argentina, Austria, Jordan; and Ghana in Group L with England, Croatia, Panama.