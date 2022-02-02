CAF fines Egypt US$100,000 for snubbing tournament media protocols head of quarterfinal against Cameroun

Egypt and Morocco in action

The disciplinary board Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed a fine of US$100,000 USD, with US$50,000 suspended, to the Egypt Football Association (EFA) for breaching CAF TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 media protocols and directives.

The Egypt FA snubbed a media press conference on Saturday ahead of their match against Morocco in the quarterfinals which is part of the obligations for all the participating teams.

Media and CAF Rights holders had waited almost two hours for Egypt to arrive for the scheduled press conference.

The other US$50,000 fine is suspended on the condition that Egypt FA are not found guilty with a similar offence in the rest of the tournament as they face hosts Cameroon on Thursday in a semifinal.

The CAF disciplinary board also met on Wednesday on the post-match incidents that occurred during the Egypt v Morocco and Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea.

The disciplinary board charged Egypt and Morocco players and officials with misconduct and bringing the game into disrepute after match officials indicated in their reports that at the end of the match, there were altercations between Egypt assistant coach Rogerio Paulo Dos Santos Cesar De Sa and the president of the Moroccan FA Fouzi Lekjaa.

A general fight followed in which Morocco player Sofian Boufal and Egypt player Marwan Mostafa Daoud were identified to be involved.

The disciplinary board has since suspend Egypt player, Marwan Mohamed Moustafa Dawoud for two matches, meaning he misses the semi final) and final or 3rd place play-off for his violent conduct while a fine of US$5,00 has been imposed on Egyptian Federation.

Egypt assistant coach has been suspended for four matches — the semifinal, final, 3rd place match and consequent two of his national team” for using an obscene gesture, and a further fine of US$10,000 on Egyptian FA.

There is also a further fine of US10,000 on Egyptian FA for some an unidentified aggressors of the same match Egypt coach, Carlos Quiroz has been warned for bringing the game into disrepute virtue of bench behaviour.

Morocco players Soufian Chakla and Soufian Boufal have been suspended for two matches with the national team, for their violent behaviour and a fine of IS$10,000 was imposed on Moroccan FA for an unidentified aggressors.

There is always bad blood between North African teams — Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia — whose matches turn nasty as was the case in the semifinal in which the referee was kept busy to cool down tempers that culminated from bad tackles against each other.

In the match between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea, there was also some verbal and physical altercation and CAF has warned Senegal players Saliou Ciss and Keita Belda as well as Equatorial Guinea’s Ivan Edu and Emilio Nsue following their regrettable behaviour at the end of the game.

Equatorial Guinea player Estaban Orosco was suspended for two matches in any official CAF competition while a fine of US$5,000 was imposed on his FA.