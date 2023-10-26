Bullets need 3 wins and a draw in their remaining 6 games to retain TNM Super League title

* If Wanderers win all their four remaining games they shall amass maximum 62 points

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nyasa Big Bullets, who came from a goal behind to beat Kamuzu Barracks 3-2 on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium and take a strong lead in their quest of retaining the TNM Super League title, have the chance of winning the league with two games in hand if they beat their next three opponents and draw one.

They are remaining with six more games as they lead with 53 points from 24 games played, three points ahead of fellow title contenders, Mighty Wanderers, who have played more games than the Bullets (26).

If the Nomads win all their four remaining games they shall amass maximum 62 points — thus in the same four games, the Bullets can wrap up the title with three wins and a draw.

And if the defending champions shall win all six, they shall garner 65 points which shall mean 3 points clear of Wanderers and 7 from 3rd-placed Silver Strikers — assuming the Bankers, who have 46 points shall win their remaining four games.

Mighty Wanderers coach Mark Harrison — in an interview with Wa Mpira Sports — rightly said: “The league is in Bullets’ hands but it’s up to them to lose it.”

However, Harrison said the Nonads have not given up on the race as they have four more games to play — that is assuming the Bullets would drop points as he earlier told the media.

On his part, Silver Strikers coach, Pieter de Jongh said they are “not looking at the championship”, they are “looking at game by game”, adding: “If you win your game by game, you can win the title. — we are not playing with the pressure of winning the championship.”

After the thrilling five goal match that earned the Bullets a 3-2 win coming from a goal behind, coach Kalisto Pasuwa praised his charges that despite showing some signs of fatigue — due to a fixture pile-up following their involvement in four tough competitions that included CAF Champions League and local cups in the past three months — they still are delivering.

In the past three months, the Bullets have played 18 games in the TNM Super League, CAF Champions League, the FDH Bank Cup and the Airtel Top 8 and Pasuwa told nyasabigbullets.com: “The team is tired and you can’t expect anything good from them.

“There are times as a coach that I would end up quiet because we are using human body that also needs to recover.”

Nevertheless, Pasuwa was full of praise for his charges, saying he was “very proud of what they did” against Kamuzu Barracks, who scored first in the 11th minute through Olson Kanjira before Ephraim Kondowe equalized in the 59th.

Maxwell Phodo then sent the Bullets ahead a minute later but the military side equalized four minutes later, again through Kanjira in the 64th before Lanjesi Nkhoma’s 67th goal, which the Bullets made sure they keep the lead.

Lanjesi went on to win the Farmers Organisation Ltd Man of the Match accolade.

Going into their Wednesday’s encounter against 4th-placed Chitipa United, Civil Service United were on precarious 13th place but having drawn 0-0 against the team that created a buzz during this season, they have moved a step up to 12th — pushing down Ekwendeni Hammers, whom they tie on 30 points but separated by goal difference.

Threatened with relegation for the first time in time immemorial are Mzuzu-based Moyale Barracks on 13th place with 28 points, sharing the red zone with fellow soldiers, Red Lions on 15th with 25 points and Extreme FC on 16th (18).

Having played 27 games, Moyale shall amass 37 points if they win their remaining three assignments hoping to escape relegation with the anticipation that those on their immediate way shall be dropping points — namely Ekwendeni Hammers (30 points), Civil Service United (30), Mighty Tigers (31) and Blue Eagles (31).