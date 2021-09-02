Blantyre City Council spokesperson Kasunda appointed as acting State House Press Secretary

Kasunda, a journalist of repute

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Blantyre City Council public relations manager, Anthony Kasunda as acting State House Press Secretary to fill in for Brian Banda, who is in China for a four-month study course.

A statement from State House Director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni, says the appointment is with immediate effect.

There were speculations several weeks ago that Kasunda would replace Brian alleging that he had been fired for gross misconduct.

But at a press briefing, Kampondeni dismissed the rumors, saying Brian was on sabbatical leave to study in China.

The State House’s statement did not indicate if Kasunda is also on sabbatical from Blantyre City Council and if he shall retain his post upon Brian’s return from China.

A journalist of repute, Kasunda worked for Malawi News Agency (MANA); the Times Group; The Nation Publication before joining Blantyre City Council.