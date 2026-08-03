‘Becoming a good filmmaker is about telling stories that touch people’s souls’

* The art of connection is in crafting stories that resonate with and captivate audiences

* Entertainment is ultimately a form of communication, forging human connections through the power of authentic content that stirs human emotions

* An industry built on entertainment carries great mystique, with thousands of aspiring filmmakers dreaming of entering the sector

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two of Africa’s leading television content executives, Nomsa Philiso and Dr Busola Tejumola take cognizance that there are excellent training academies that can set future filmmakers on the right path — however, they share a single, timeless truth that becoming a filmmaker is about telling stories that touch people’s souls.

They both agree that entertainment is ultimately a form of communication, forging human connections through the power of authentic content that stirs human emotions.

It is an industry built on entertainment carries great mystique, with thousands of aspiring filmmakers dreaming of entering the sector.

“The success of a show is resonance,” says Nomsa Philiso, executive vice-president-content at Canal + Africa. “It’s about meeting audiences where they are now, with content that reflects their world and speaks their language.”

This statement is echoed by Dr Busola Tejumola, vice-president-content, Nigeria at MultiChoice Group, saying: “The most powerful productions don’t just entertain — they evoke emotion and reflect truth.

“Connection happens when a story feels real, when viewers see themselves, their aspirations, or their struggles reflected on screen.”

Philiso and Tejumola are the driving forces behind the content strategy at MultiChoice, a CANAL+ -owned company, which has forged a reputation over three decades for producing content that enriches lives and now reaches more than 20 million households across Africa.

Deciding which stories will make for quality television is a fundamental part of their work.

Quality and creative excellence

Philiso says what she looks for is relatability and execution: “The question is always whether the concept being presented is something that will be fresh, relatable and exciting for our audiences — and whether the vision on paper can be executed on screen.

“From the commissioning stage, it’s about achieving the highest possible production standards to achieve the technical levels that will do the story justice and help bring it to life.”

While Tejumola says: “To connect with its audience, a production must balance creative excellence with production quality and pacing that keeps audiences engaged from beginning to end.

“Ultimately, the question we ask is: ‘Does this story move people enough to make them talk about it, share it and come back for more?’”

Achieving production quality relies on the talented teams which create shows and films – and skills come from training.

The pan-African MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is dedicated to helping up-and-coming storytellers develop their talent and enables them to make commercially viable shows that touch people’s hearts.

“We invest heavily in capacity building and mentorship through platforms like MTF,” says Tejumola. “Our academies in Lusaka, Nairobi and Lagos are places where young filmmakers learn to express their cultural identity through world-class storytelling techniques.”

MTF training allows young filmmakers to turn their passion into a career — as evidenced by the premiere-success-of-series ‘Insecurities, which was recently premiered on July 25, 2026 at Kweza Afrika.

The production was led by Asante Elsante Mbaimbai (MTF 2022 cohort) as producer & script writer in collaboration with Brian Magombo (2023); Sarah Mngwaluko (2023); Jonathan Kapumba (2019); Chisomo Kay Kawaga (2022); Faith Msole (2024) and Mozambique’s Melissa Babil Lemos (2022).

Thus Philiso says the schools are a vital industry talent pipeline, saying: “The MTF Academies give emerging talent practical experience beyond their theoretical training, over the course of a 12-month programme.

“They also contribute to the second economy — graduates regularly go on to find jobs or start their own companies. MTF develops talent for MultiChoice, which develops the industry.”

Telling the truth, beautifully

Industry-relevant training is invaluable, but the raw material that MultiChoice trades in is stories, add the two executives.

Philiso has sage advice for ambitious film workers looking to turn a story idea into a film or a series that can captivate audiences across the continent: “Do your research — stay close to your audience.

“Speak to people. Don’t sit in a corner and write in isolation. Understand what people want. Yes, we want to surprise audiences — but that comes from insights you only gain by engaging with the world around you.”

While Tejumola says it’s about telling the truth in a beautiful way: “Whether it’s joy, pain, triumph, or struggle, audiences connect to honesty on screen.

“Don’t chase trends; chase meaning. Craft your story with care, ground it in real emotion and present it with excellence.

“If your story touches hearts, changes perceptions, or starts conversations, then you’ve succeeded.”

Philiso encourages young people to engage with the world around them, channel their observations into their work — and pitch them inthe right forums.

“To the young creators: you are the generation we’ve been waiting for,” says Philiso. “You hold the power to make stories matter — to make them connect. We’ll help you bring them to life. Come share your stories; the world is ready for you.”

When applauding the success premiere of ‘Insecurities, acting CEO for MultiChoice Malawi, Lunia Msuku Bandawe, describe the series as a shining example of the impact the MTF continues to have on Africa’s creative economy.

“The success of ‘Insecurities’ is a proud moment not only for Asante and the production team, but for the entire MultiChoice Talent Factory family,” said the acting CEO of the series that explores themes of love, relationships, identity, and self-discovery in contemporary Malawi.

“This production demonstrates exactly why MultiChoice continues to invest in developing African storytellers.

“It is inspiring to see our alumni collaborate across borders and across different areas of production — from producing and directing to cinematography, editing, script development and post-production to deliver a high-quality series rooted in authentic African storytelling.

“The achievements of our Malawian alumni continue to affirm that the future of our film industry is incredibly bright. Their passion, professionalism, and creativity are helping shape a vibrant local content industry while creating opportunities for future generations of filmmakers,” said Bandawe.