Up-and-coming Malawian 5-year-old taekwondo star Tiyamike Guba wins 4 medals in five tournament appearances since January

* A gold in the +24kg category and a silver in upper weight category of the Team Warrior Taekwondo Test Match competition held in Durham, UK on Sunday

* The results are a testament to his hard work, dedication, and growing confidence on the mat

By Duncan Mlanjira

Five-year-old Malawian, Tiyamike Guba went through formal Taekwondo training in December and in his first tournament in January, he won his earliest medal — a silver.

He now continues his impressive progress in the sport as he has just attained the gold medal in the +24kg category and a silver (upper weight category) of the Team Warrior Taekwondo Test Match competition held in Durham, UK on Sunday.

Based in the UK, the up-and-coming taekwondo star is son to Malawi’s multiple medal-winning Taekwondo Master, Yamikani Guba and is determined to follow in his father’s footsteps.

After his first medal, he participated in the Pee Wee 25kg category in March in the 2nd Ultimate North East Taekwondo Championships at Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre in which he reached the quarterfinals — losing 2-1 in a closely contested encounter.

The second medal was a bronze in minor male 24kg category attained in May at the Apex Open Taekwondo Championships, which was held at George Carnell Sports Centre in Manchester.

And in June, he earned his second silver medal at the ULTIMATE 1‑2‑1 Championships in Barnsley in minor male +24kg category.

His father, a Sergeant in the British Army serving with the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, reports that Tiyamike “delivered an excellent performance after courageously stepping up to compete in a higher weight category”.

“His determination and willingness to challenge himself were rewarded with another podium finish,” he said in an interview with Maravi Express.

“This competition marked another positive step forward in Tiyamike’s development, as he continues to improve his skills and gain valuable ring experience.

“The results are a testament to his hard work, dedication, and growing confidence on the mat.”

Guba added that with important competitions coming up in September and October — which includes the British Taekwondo National Championships — “Tiyamike is focused on continuing his progress and building on this strong performance”.

Tiyamike himself said: “I want to match my dad’s haul of medals” — and with his commitment and enthusiasm for the sport, he is certainly on the right path to achieving that goal.