Atupele lauds the Catholic Church for spearheading development

By Andrew Mukhuwa, MEC Stringer

The Democratic Progressive Party and the United Democratic Front (DPP/UDF) Alliance running mate for the June 23 fresh presidential election, Atupele Muluzi has applauded the Roman Catholic Church in the country for spearheading development and strengthening democracy.

The UDF president took cognizance that Mangochi Diocese, which covers Machinga, Balaka and Mangochi districts, has over 300 schools— 257 primary, 30 nursery, 25 secondary and includes two colleges and and university.

“I wonder where we would have gone to get education if it had not been for the Catholic Church, where would have gone to get medication if it wasn’t for the Church development minded leaders,” Atupele said in Balaka on Monday during his whistle stop campaign rallies he is conducting in the Eastern Region.

“I would like to thank in particular, the late Bishop Alessandro Assolari (may his soul rest in eternal peace) and Father Mario Pacifici and others for making Balaka look magnificent as it is today.”

He said for the district to continue enjoying development projects, it was important for the electorate to vote for the DPP/UDF alliance that embraces development and democratic principles.

He pledged that the DPP/UDF government shall maintain the Balaka-Liwonde Road and will build the Chilipa road that connects the district to Mangochi.

He also promised cotton and tomato farmers that the DPP/UDF alliance will plant factories in the district that will add value to crops that they grow.

He asked the youth to desist from being used as agents of violence, saying there is no development that can come as a result of acts of violence and urged registered voters to go and cast their vote in large numbers come June 23.

Meanwhile, the State Vice-President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, who is also the running for Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera in the Malawi Congress Party and UTM Party electoral alliance, has once more emphasized that once voted into office, they shall reduce powers of the president that will enable smooth administration of the nation.

Chilima said they shall revise laws that will enable people to remove the president in power if he is failing to deliver through constituency representatives in Parliament.

“President is not your boss, he is your servant. Do not call the president as ‘boss’. You are the one who put him or her in power.

“It is for this reason that now you see the President growing wings threatening his own people. Vote wisely, we will review this,” Chilima promised this during a rally in Chitipa on Monday.”

The need for constitutional review to the presidential powers first surfaced in Chilima’s manifesto during 2019 tripartite elections.

In his remarks, PETRA’s president, Kamuzu Chibambo canvassed people in Chitipa to rally behind Tonse Alliance if they are to see change, saying they should not get cheated by the current regime to have constructed Karonga-Chitipa road, saying it was done so by former President, late Bingu wa Mutharika.

“It’s high time we had a marvelous infrastructure development in Chitipa, we shouldn’t be talking of Karonga-Chitipa road today, nothing tangible within these years since the road was constructed by late Mutharika. We need something new.” Chibambo said.—Additional reporting by Madalitso Phiri, MEC Stringer