ACB re-arrest Zameer Karim after Lilongwe High Court revokes his bail

Lilongwe High Court has revoked bail for Zameer Karim and has ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to rearrest him.

In a statement from ACB’s principal public relations officer, Egrita Ndala on Thursday, April 15, says the case in the republic versus Zameer Karim and others was held in Court on Wednesday, April 14 in which Zameer Karim did not appear.

Thus the Court revoked his bail and the ACB rearrested Karim on Thursday and he is since been kept in custody at the Blantyre Police Station awaiting to be remanded at Chichiri Prison.

Zameer Karim was arrested by the Malawi Police in Lilongwe last November over K850 million bank fraud charges in connection with the police food rations scandal and after spending four nights in custody he was granted court bail.

Karim of Pioneer Investments was granted bail after state prosecutors charged him with intent to defraud Eco Bank of K850 million.

He, along side Victoria Chanza, an employee of the bank pleaded not guilty to three counts of fraud, forgery and altering a false document when they appeared before principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba.

The case relates to police food ration deal of 2015 whereby Karim was offered a contract to supply food ration to Malawi Police Service.

Then the court ordered the suspects to pay bail bond of K500,000 cash, one surety at K1 million non cash, surrendered travel documents and to be appearing at Chichiri police in Blantyre every fortnight.