83,835 PLCE candidates selected to start Form 1 in various secondary schools

A MANEB-administered exam in progress

Maravi Express

From the 226,809 candidates who passed the 2021 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PLCE) examinations, 83,835 have been selected to start Form 1 in various secondary schools of the country.

All students who have been selected to start Form 1 are requested to report to the secondary school on Monday, January 4, 2022,” says the statement from Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) — co-signed by Secretary for Education, Chikondano Mussa and Prof. Dorothy Nampota ( MANEB executive director).

A total of 270,558 candidates sat for the exams and of the 83,835 selected represents 36.9% from the 226,809 who passed while the whole pass rate is at a satisfactory 83.83%.

There were 135,160 female students who sat the exams that saw 109,039 passing, representing 80.67% while 117,770 males passed from 135,398 — representing 86.98%.

There was also a satisfactory pass rate of special needs candidates as out of 1,676 who wrote the exams, 1,160 passed — representing 69.21%.

Out of the 823 female special needs candidates who sat for the exams, 552 passed representing 67.07% while from 856 males 608 passed (71.28%).

For a candidate to pass the PLCE examinations, they must obtain at least a pass in 5 subjects including English.

The statement from MANEB says results for 46 candidates have been withheld pending investigations for contravening MANEB regulations and that a letter ‘W’ appears against the names of such candidates on the official pass/fail list posted on various platforms.

MANEB also calls for all candidates that their results is available at the centers where they registered for the examinations and that all those wishing to query their results should do so in writing through their heads of school where they registered.

The queries should reach MANEB by January 16, 2022 and that the examining authority “will not consider any query about the results made directly to the Board by candidates or any other individual”.