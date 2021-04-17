34 NICO customers win K60,000 worth of fuel each in Yendani Mofewa promotion

* It targets clients for comprehensive car and life insurance policy clients

By Duncan Mlanjira

NICO General and NICO Life on Friday conducted the 1st and 2nd draws of Yendani Mofewa promotion in which 34 clients won K60,000 worth of fuel each.

The promotion, which was launched this month, targets customers who purchase or renew their comprehensive car insurance with NICO General and those who purchase a NICO Life Cash Plus policy.

The promotion will see a total of 40 NICO General clients and 30 NICO Life clients winning the K60,000 worth of fuel at the end of the competition.

The customers are expected to buy car insurance with NICO General to enter or buy Cash Plus policy with a minimum monthly premium of K30,000 from NICO Life.

The promotion, that started on April 1, 2021 and will end on April 30, 2021, was rolled out to appreciate their customers faith in their products and NICO Life General Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eric Chapola said he is pleased with the feedback the promotion has received.

“The promotion has raised a lot of excitement on the market,” he said. “I was even getting calls since we announced of the promotion inquiring more as to how clients would enter this promotion.

“There is still time for people to join this promotion and stand a chance to win their full tank. All you need to do is to buy a car insurance with NICO General or buy Cash Plus policy with a minimum monthly premium of K30,000 from NICO Life this month till 30th April.

“The NICO Group remains committed to giving its customers the best service and making sure that customers feel at home with NICO,” he said.

In his remarks NICO General CEO, Donbell Mandala said NICO offers products that are tailored for its clients’ best needs and the promotion is an appreciation of the “trust that our clients have in us and we want to make sure that they also feel this appreciation”.

“We have a range of products but we had to select a few which we could leverage on to engage more with our clients this month,” he said.

Last year, NICO General launched ‘Yafewa’ third party insurance as a way of providing an affordable coverage for motor vehicle owners in which customers pay affordable K70,900, covering third party motorists in the case of an accident.

Yafewa third party motor vehicle insurance is a convenient and easily accessible product that responds to the current state of the economy for customers.

Yafewa third party insurance, which can be purchased directly from NICO General as well as its insurance brokers and agents throughout the country, is available to double cabin, saloon and SUV vehicle owners and does not include vehicles used for business purposes such as taxis, minibuses and cargo trucks.