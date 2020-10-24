Mpighu retains his post as SRCL chairperson

By Duncan Mlanjira

Steve Mpighu retained his position as chairperson Southern Region Chess League (SRCL), beating three other contestants — his former deputy Peter Jailosi, Weston Namalomba and Stanley Mpinganjira.

Mpighu, who expressed his interest to be considered to retain his post on the same day of the elections held at Blantyre Water Board social club, garnered 7 points, Jailosi 6, Mpinganjira 3 and Namalomba none from the 17 members that voted.

The new vice-chairperson is James Psyelera, who was ushered in unopposed just as Gift Howahowa as general secretary and Martin Nyamilandu as treasurer and Wadza Otomani as publicity secretary.

Regional schools coordinator is Claigh Tikita (6 votes) beating MacMillan Gondwe (0) while the committee members are Candidate Master Chiletso Chipanga (5); Akim Chihana (4) John Mkumba (3) and Precious Kamwendo (3).

Euzebious Damuza got 2 votes while Desiderata Nkhoma and Kujaliwa Kapyepye did not earn any.

Mpighu said he was honoured that the members have put trust in him to guide the league and said he was confident of doing well because the the committee comprises very experienced people in chess.

He pledged to set up a marketing position in order to bring a positive face for the league that can gain confidence of potential sponsors.

The Chess Association of Malawi three leagues are now complete with new committees.

The Central Region elected Mark Ndipita as chairperson, Tapiwa Banda as vice-chairperson; Kondwani Magombo as general secretary and Leonard Mbwana as treasurer.

Davie Mawango is the league’s publicity secretary, Candidate Master Petros Mfune is the regional schools coordinator while committee members are Chikondi Manetti, CM George Mwale and Laston Kaledzera.

The new NRCL committee has Francis Kudzula as chairperson, Vincent Luhanga as vice-chairperson, Francisco Mwangupili as general secretary and Darwin Laura as treasurer.

The publicity secretary is Tina Kumwenda, schools coordinator is Knowledge Mtambo and executive members are Wilson Chingati, Kondwani Phimba and Willard Msendema.