10 candidates to contest for Zomba Changalume by-election

By Leah Malimbasa, MEC Stringer

Out of 12 aspirants that showed interest by collecting nomination papers to contest in Zomba Changalume constituency by-election, 10 have successfully presented their nominations on Monday) at St Anthony TDC in Zomba.

Six of them are independent candidates — Mahomed Hanif Osman, Annie Mary Fletcher, Henry Kaseama, Rexa Ntondwa, James Nipuro and Bizweck Million while United Democratic Front (UDF) will be represented by Yusuf Noor.

People’s Party candidate is Lawrence Bisika while Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM have maintained their 2019 tripartite elections candidates — Mary Matiya Muheya and Jean Cheonga Chilemba, respectively.

Reports indicate that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is not featuring any candidate but will support one of its alliance partners — PP candidate Lawrence Bisika.

Popularly known as ‘OG Issa’, Mahomed Hanif Osman is former legislator for Chiradzulu Central Constituency from 2014-2019 but has now shifted to represent people of Zomba Changalume.

The post fell vacant following the death of Parliamentarian John Chikalimba — who was also leader for the People’s Party (PP) in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Karonga Northwest constituency has nine candidates that include three independent candidates — Harry Mwanyembe, Dr. Shawo Mwakilama and Anderson Mwayipinga.

Speaking to the media after its candidate had presented papers, Leadership with Compassion Party (LCP) president Dr. Sally Kumwenda said time has come for people to vote for their youthful candidate, Promise Kaunda if the district is to develop.

She said: “Time has come for the area to have a youthful and visionary candidate who is ready to listen to peoples’ challenges”.

MCP’s Daniel Mwanyongo simply dwelled much on portable water, feeder road network, health services, schools and revamping agriculture.

DPP’s Lusubilo Kamwambi, UDF’s Kasunga Mwenindeka, UTM Party Katwafu Kayira and AFORD’s Fwasani Silungwe separately said Karonga Northwest constituency is the heart of the district as such it requires good roads, drainage system, good markets and portable water.

About 51,000 voters are expected to cast their votes on March 30 to replace the DPP legislature James Kamwambi who succumbed to COVID-19 last month.—Additional reporting by By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer