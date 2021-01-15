“We will never forget the beautiful story of his life he wrote on the theatre stage”; tribute to late Frank Patani Mwase

Death has robbed Malawi of a theatre genius

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi has been robbed through death of one of the country’s most celebrated theatre drama artist, Frank Patani Mwase — just 13 days after the death of ‘Lady Groove’ Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma, the country’s own music icon, who was placed alongside African stars such as Miriam Makeba.

Frank Patani Mwase mesmerized the public through his artistic prowess when he joined forces with another iconic theatre talent, late Dunduzu Chisiza Jnr, trending as Wakhumbata Ensemble Theatre.

Wakhumbata Ensemble Theatre drew large crowds just as the Chichewa stage plays did of Eric ‘Jacobo’ Mabedi and late John ‘Izeki’ Nyanga mesmerised drama enthusiasts, trending in Kwathu Drama Group.

Until his death at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital on Friday, Mwase was National Theatre Association of Malawi Board chairperson.

Sharing his grief on Facebook, Onjezani Kenani said Mwase “is gone, but we will cling on to his memory”.

“Guttted to hear news of Frank Patani Mwase’s passing — death has robbed us of a theatre genius.

“The last time I saw him on stage was in 1998, when he played the role of Dayanga, the Old Man, in one of Du Chisiza’s final plays (Beyond the Barricade? not sure). Frank made the play come to life.

“His talent was phenomenal. Over the years, he and I managed to catch up once in a while on Facebook. The last time was on 1 January this year, when he sent me a happy new year message.

“‘You too, big brother, have a happy new year’, I wrote back. To imagine this was just 14 days ago.

“The beautiful story of his life he wrote on the theatre stage, we will never forget. In my thoughts and prayers is his widow, whom I have always called alamu, Patricia Namanyada Mwase.

“Rest in peace, big brother. Rest in eternal peace,” Kenani said.

Jimmy Mbalame also agreed that Mwase has always been a top notch actor and writer

“I loved his acts a lot since I was young. I enjoyed his Pakachere talk show. I shall miss his voice.”

Nyandoro Mthenga said he last met Mwase in September 2020 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel and he had asked him if he considered venturing into film making.

“He had said plans were there but was just a matter of time. Ooh nooo.”

Dikamfwiri Mtegha said: “Massive talent gone! Rest in power! I will revisit the compilation of plays today which he featured with Du under Wakhumbata.”

Oscar Lemon reminisced of Wakhumbata’s plays in which Mwase acted in such as ‘Barefoot in the Heart’, ‘Storm on Litada’ and ‘Charlie the Sawuzandaire’.

“Since the death of Du Chisiza Jnr, English drama in Malawi died a natural death. Sad part of it is that very little effort is being put to resurrect it.”

Franciwell Phiri said: “I only saw him on stage, once — performing ‘Fragments’ at Dedza Community Hall, years back. His stage skills and language stuck into me till now. Rest well, Mwase.”

Kangazi Sam Chilumpha said: “Today the chapter of the trio, Du, Frank and Gertrude Kamkwatira [another sentimental fixture in Wakhumbata’s plays] has closed. Sleep well, you geniuses.”

MacDonald Mbalule reminisced working with Mwase to produce a radio jingles on ‘Pepsodent Germicheck’ that eventually won the Pan African contest.

“It was reproduced in other countries selling the brand. He has departed with a wealth of skill unsurpassed. Go well, Frank to resurrection morning.”

Amfumu Chewadi said he first knew Mwase when he was acting along with Chisiza Jnr. and the play which he acted brilliantly was ‘Democracy Boulevard’ in which he was a barber from a “Mango Tree in the forest of Mandevu pa Kamba”.

“Those who had the chance of watching this play will appreciate that Frank Patani Mwase was massive, a gem and a rare talent.”

Chewadi also took cognizance that Mwase was also just a brilliant in MBC Radio’s Theatre the Air on MBC — a popular fixture on the only radio station back in the days “when I could listen and follow Theatre of Air with interest.

“Hearing that he is gone I will simply say — Fare thee well, Frank. Late Getrude Kamwatira, Du Chisiza, Malumbo Mkandawire will welcome you in heaven and rekindle the old memories.”

Lawyer David Kanyenda said for theatre lovers, the departure of Mwase marks the end of an era of stalwarts and entertainers of English drama performers in Malawi.

“The likes of Patani, as he was fondly called, inspired some us to perform during ATEM in secondary school and to even read drama as freshmen at the Fine and Performing Arts at [Chanco], the college God loved the most.

“I met Frank as recent as 31st December 2020 at some outhouse eatery downtown Blantyre. We shared a hearty laugh and compliments.

“I rarely skip a photo opportunity and I ensured his spouse took a few for my archives Little did I know that he would be gone in barely a fortnight. Rest well, Patani — my adolescent drama king!”