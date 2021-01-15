Presidential COVID-19 task force dispels rumours that the second wave is a fresh epidemic altogether

Dr. Phuka implores on Malawians from spreading fake news on COVID-19

* We are clearly in the second wave of the pandemic — we are dealing with same virus, SARS-CoV-2

* There is no new virus though there are reports of mutated COVID-19 virus affecting many countries

* The mutated coronavirus is said to be spreading faster than the primary variant

* In past 24 hours of Thursday, 10 new deaths recorded; 503 new cases registered

* There are total 4,096 active cases of which 135 are admitted in 15 hospitals across the country

By Duncan Mlanjira

Co-chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka, had dispelled rumours that is circulating on social media that allege the second COVID-19 wave is a fresh epidemic altogether.

Dr. Phuka stresses that the country is clearly experiencing a second wave of the pandemic, saying “we are dealing with same virus, SARS-CoV-2 and there is no new virus”.

He, however, says there are reports of mutated COVID-19 virus affecting many countries, including some African countries such as South Africa and Zambia.

“The mutated coronavirus is said to be spreading faster than the primary variant,” he said in his Thursday’s situation report. “There are different strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus being reported across the globe.”

He implored on the media that as the fight against the pandemic continues, “it is important that we should be able to communicate the critical risk to the public how they can keep themselves and others safe”.

“Let us refrain from giving out messages that may confuse the public and thereby affect the COVID-19 fight.

“I would like also to urge the public to desist from sharing fake news and misinformation as this is creating unnecessary tension and anxiety among the public.”

In Thursday’s situation report, the country recorded 10 new COVID-19 related deaths and 503 new cases, of which all but one are locally transmitted infections.

The 503 new cases brings the number of active cases to 4,096, of which 135 are admitted in 15 hospitals across the country with Queen Elizabeth Central in Blantyre having the highest number of patients at 62.

There are in 39 in Lilongwe, seven in Mzimba North, six in Karonga, four in Zomba, three each in Nkhotakota and Dedza, two each in Dowa,

Mchinji, Rumphi and Balaka, and one each Thyolo, Chitipa, and Kasungu.

There were 39 new recoveries bringing their total number to 5,903 cases while 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

Blantyre also leads in the number of new cases recorded on Thursday at 260 from Blantyre, with 48 from Lilongwe, 24 from Mzimba South, 20 from Mulanje, 18 each from Neno and Zomba.

Dowa and Karonga each recorded 14 while 12 each were from Mchinji and Nkhotakota, nine each from Dedza and Mangochi, seven each from Kasungu and Machinga six from Chitipa, five each from Balaka and Rumphi, four from Nsanje, three from Mwanza, two each from Chikwawa and Ntcheu, and one each from Chiradzulu, Phalombe and Salima districts.

Three of the new deaths are from Blantyre, two each from Lilongwe and Rumphi, and one each from Mangochi, Mulanje, and Zomba districts.

The cumulative number of cases since April last year is at 10,494, including 285 deaths (case fatality rate is at 2.72%) and of these, 1,845 are imported infections and 8,649 local transmissions.

In the past 24 hours of Thursday, 1,654 COVID-19 tests were conducted, 686 of the new tests were through SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

This brings a positivity rate of 30.4% and cumulatively, 102,473 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.

From the data, Dr. Phuka says they have observed an increase in the positivity rate from the samples being analysed and with the current community transmission, there might be a lot of people in the communities that are infected but they don’t know.

“This is why it is important that all people who are infected are identified by testing, be isolated, and depending on the severity of their disease, receive medical care.

“Even people confirmed to have COVID-19 but who do not have symptoms should be isolated to limit their contact with others.”

He thus reiterates the calls for enhanced preventive and containment measures that such as promoting social/physical distancing; frequent hand washing with soap; wearing face masks properly and coughing appropriately.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, confirmed COVID-19 cases from 55 African countries reached 3,142,330 with related deaths reaching 75,688 while 2,562,487 people have recovered.

South Africa continues to lead as having the most reported cases — 1,278,303 with 35,140 deaths.

Other most-affected countries are Morocco (455,055), Tunisia (168,568), Egypt (152,719), Ethiopia (129,455), and Libya (106,670) while Malawi is at 29th — up from 30 on Wednesday.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.