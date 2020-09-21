Volleyball distributes MOC’s K250,000 COVID-19 relief funds to affiliate leagues

By Trust Mtegha

The K250,000 COVID-19 relief funds that Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) received from Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) as COVID-19 has been distributed to the intended affiliated leagues.

VAM was amongst 22 associations that received the money on August 17 aimed at supporting the associations to continue with their day to day operations and develop sports in the country during this COVID-19 pandemic.

VAM gave K65,000 each to Central, Southern and Northern Region Leagues and general secretary Jairos Nkhoma said retained balance of K55,000.

“We advised them to identify few athletes and help them with some face masks, hand sanitizers and hand soap,” Nkhoma said. “We thank MOC for the gesture and continued support during this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Southern Region League (SRVL) topped up their share through contributions within its executive committee to K250,000 to buy six plastic buckets with tap, 90 face masks and 120 hand soap 140 grams tablets.

“We were excited by this donation and decided to top up and get different materials to be given to all our six zones,” said SRVL general secretary, Charles Msusa.

“This was decided because the zonal leadership understands the best way to utilize the materials during their volleyball activities in the Zones. We have handed over one bucket, 5 masks and 20 hand soap tablets to each zone,” he said.

In February this year, SRVL executive committee subdivided its league into six zones — Lower Shire (Chikhwawa and Nsanje districts); Shire Highlands/South East (Mulanje, Thyolo and Phalombe); Eastern region (Mangochi, Machinga and Balaka); Mwanza-Neno; Central Zone (Blantyre and Chiradzulu) and Zomba Zone.

Msusa added that this is part of preparations for the resumption of volleyball activities.

“The moment the government gives the go ahead to start playing games, we have planned that the zones should hold friendly games in the first two weeks after the announcement.

“Thereafter, the official league games will be played in the zones from which two teams will qualify for the regional finals. This will be completed before the end of this year,” Msusa said.

Lower Shire Zone chairperson, Hudson Kafunda said they are happy and grateful to receive the personal protective equipment (PPEs), saying they feel honoured that they are cared for by their regional umbrella body.

“We will still emulate this gesture by securing more PPEs by ourselves and distribute them before active volleyball commences.”

So far the Government has only allowed the national football team to resume its activities since early March this year.