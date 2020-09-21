DStv announces first Telenovela episodes on M-Net



Maravi Express

DStv has started broadcasting the much-anticipated first-of-its kind episode series, telenovela Legacy, starting on Monday, September 21 on DStv channel 101 from 19:00 CAT.

Each of the 30 minute long episode will be broadcast on Mondays to Thursday.

Legacy follows the story of the super-wealthy Price family in which patriarch Sebastian Price is approaching retirement and one of his family members will soon have to take over the reins.

His ruthless first-born daughter has her eye on the position of CEO and she will do about anything ensure she gets it. Who will it be? And at what price?

The telenovela ensemble includes Deon Lotz , Mary-anne Barlow, Kgomotso Christopher, Michelle Botes, Anton David Jephta, Reandi Grey, Jay Anstey, Neil McCarthy, Dawid Minnaar, Sean-Marco Vorster, Trix Vivier, Siyabonga Thwala, Leeanda Reddy, and Don Mlangeni Nawa.

The telenovela will also be available on DStv Catch up via Explora as well as STtv Now.

From Monday to Thursday, M-Net’s schedule will move 30 minutes later than usual to accommodate the start of Legacy.

This also means, Thursday local favourites The Single Wives South Africa and Inconceivable will be broadcast at 19:30 CAT and 20:30 CAT.

MultiChoice and M-Net have announced that they are planning to make the DStv Premium channel, M-Net 102 available to its DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access from 21-24 September from 19:00-19:30 CAT only.



Last week, Multichoice Group and Televisa Networks announced a partnership to launch a thrilling new entertainment channel ‘tlnovelas’, which is now available till August 2021 on DStv Channel 133.

According to a statement from Multichoice, ‘tlnovelas’ is an exclusive channel with a host of the most successful telenovelas within the Televisa Group of over 800 titles.

The channel aims to delight customers with stories that will captivate them through compelling plots that will certainly drive unique emotional connections with viewers.

From young adults, women, men and even children, there is a story for everyone to enjoy.

The channel explores various genres — from romantic comedies, epic dramas and binge-worthy stories for the young and old.

