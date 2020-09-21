MEC advertises for tender of provision of insurance brokerage services

Maravi Express

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is inviting sealed bids from eligible bidders for the provision of insurance brokerage services.

A statement from MEC’s says the provision brokerage services include group personal accident life insurance and business all risks insurance as one year insurance for ICT equipment and one year insurance brokerage for electronic devices.

Others are provision of one year insurance for motor vehicles and one year motor cycles.

The statement says bidding will be conducted in accordance with the open National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures contained in the Government of Malawi’s Public Procurement Legal Framework and is open to all bidders.

A complete set of Bidding Documents in English may be purchased by interested bidders or their representatives at MEC cash office upon payment of a non-refundable fee of K10,000 and collected from the office of the Procurement Manager. The method of payment will be Cash or Bank Certified cheque.

Bids, clearly marked on the outer envelope with tender name and reference number must be delivered to the address listed below and deposited in the tender box located at the reception area; MEC Head Office’s ground floor, Chisankho House, opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital, Blantyre at or before 14:00 hours local time on 20th October, 2020.

“All bids must be accompanied by a duly signed and stamped Bid Securing Declaration Form. Electronic bidding will not be permitted and late bids shall be rejected.

“Bids will be opened in the presence of the bidders’ representatives who choose to attend at 14:00 hours local time on 20th October, 2020.

“Malawi Electoral Commission does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any other bid and reserves the right to cancel the whole or in part of the procurement proceeding at any stage.

Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information from MEC and inspect the bidding documents at the following addresses:

(a) Inspection and Issuance of Bidding Documents:

The Procurement Manager,

1st Floor, Malawi Electoral Commission Head Office,

Chisankho House, Off Chileka Road,

Opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital,

Private Bag 113,

Blantyre, Malawi.

Email Address: edbandda@gmail.com and cc mercynyanda@gmail.com

Tel: 01 822 033/ 01821 585 Fax: 01 821 846/ 01 822 149

(b) Address for Delivery of Bids:

The Chairperson,

Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee,

1st Floor, Malawi Electoral Commission Head Office,

Chisankho House, Off Chileka Road,

Opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital,

Private Bag 113,

Blantyre, Malawi.

(c) Address for Bid Opening:

Boardroom,

1st Floor, Malawi Electoral Commission Head Office,

Chisankho House, Off Chileka Road,

Opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital, Blantyre.