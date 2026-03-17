US Embassy Chief of Mission engages Malawi Parliament Speaker Suleman on a number of issues of mutual interest

* As the Speaker outlined his vision for the next five years which includes developing vibrant oversight systems, full financial autonomy

* And enhanced outreach programme to reach out to more Malawians through Parliament Radio and Television, among others

By Duncan Mlanjira

Chief of Mission of the United States of America (USA), Jonathan Fischer paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Malawi Parliament, Right Honourable Sameer Suleman where they deliberated on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Parliament’s media platform reports that Speaker Suleman highlighted to the Chief of Mission that Parliament appreciates the historical and beneficial relationship that has existed between Malawi and the United States.

In particular, Suleman made special mention of the Parliamentary Support Programme which the United States government, through Democracy International and other partners, were implementing until recently.

The Speaker is reported to have outlined his vision for the next five years, which includes developing vibrant oversight systems, full financial autonomy and enhanced outreach programme to reach out to more Malawians on Parliament work — through Parliament Radio and Television among others.

“For the government to perform, all arms of government must function effectively,” he is quoted as saying, while also recognising the potential for private sector investment in mining, agricultural commercialisation and tourism, which the US government could still tap into.

On his part, the Chief of Mission said the US remained an important partner for Malawi as evidenced by the bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) on health amounting to US$792 million between the US and Malawi for the next five years.

He said going forward, Parliament would play a crucial role in ensuring a conducive business and trade environment exists for the US government private sector investment focus.

He said he appreciated being made aware of Parliament’s strategic needs such as capacity building for Members of Parliament and staff and equipment for Parliament TV and Radio, in case of opportunities that may arise.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Media also reports that four schools from Lilongwe visited the National Assembly to appreciate its precincts and gain a first-hand glimpse of the law-making process.

There were 376 learners who made the delegation, of which 120 were from Codachom Private School, located in Chipasula under Lilongwe City Mloza Constituency; 103 from My Dream Private Academy from Six Miles in Lilongwe Central East Constituency; 120 from Dalo Girls Private School in Chinsapo 1 (Lilongwe Kamphuno Constituency); and 36 from Emmanuel Private School in Chinsapo.

They were welcomed by First Deputy Speaker, Victor Musowa, who thanked the learners for visiting Parliament and extended an invitation to other schools to make the necessary arrangements to visit, as the august House strives to open its doors to the public.

During the visit, the learners observed question time from Members of Parliament for Ministers to submit oral replies and also followed proceedings on the debate of the 2026/2027 National Budget statement.