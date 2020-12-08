Two arrested for defilement; One involves pastor in Thyolo

* Pastor’s case is a love affair with under-aged girl between 2014 and 2019

* Impregnated her but denied the responsibility of assisting the girl and child

* Lilongwe man defiled a mentally challenged under-aged girl since 2019

* Medical examination reveal the girl tested HIV positive

By Daniel Sapuli & Blessings Kapina, MANA

A church pastor in Thyolo and a Lilongwe-based man have been arrested for defilement as sexual defilement cases continue to rise.

Police in Thyolo are keeping in custody 27-year-old John Mwanvani, a pastor at Living Word Evangelical Church in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chimaliro, who would be taken to court to answer defilement charges on a 16-year-old girl.

Thyolo Police Station publicist, Sub-Inspector Amos Tione said it was reported that between 2014 and 2019, Mwanvani was having an affair with the under-aged girl, one of his congregants.

The girl is then reported to have gotten pregnant but when she gave birth, Mwanvani is reported to have denied the responsibility of assisting the girl and the child.

Sub-Inspector Tione said the matter was reported to the Police where defilement case was opened.

Mwanvani comes from Ngolongoliwa Village in the area of TA Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo.

Thyolo Police is also keeping in custody Victor Masangano, 52, a Reverend at New Charismatic Episcopal Church within Chimaliro area and Peter Frank, 21, who were in an affair with another 16-year-old girl.

Masangano hails from Nang’ombe Village while Frank comes from Kamkwita Village, both under TA Chimaliro in Thyolo and their case is under investigation.

The case is Lilongwe is that 44-year-old Wilson Chisiza had been defiling a 15-year-old girl of unsound mind since 2019.

According to the Police PRO, Sub inspector Joseph Kachikho, it was reported that the mentally challenged victim disappeared from home and in November 2020 and was later spotted by her grandmother coming out of Chisiza’s house at Kaphiri.

When the victim was taken home, she revealed that she had been having intercourse with the suspect from 2019 when he was their neighbour at Chadza Village.

The victim was then referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where she was examined and tested HIV positive.

Chisiza, who comes from Malawanya Village, TA Kwataine in Ntcheu District, will appear in court soon to answer the charge of defilement.

In a related development, Police in Lilongwe are hunting for four men who are suspected of defiling a 13-year-old girl in Chinsapo Township.