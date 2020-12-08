Public outrage follows collapse due to rains of newly-constructed road at Chapananga Bridge

* Road and bridge by Plem Construction reportedly cost K8 billion

* Vice-President Chilima calls for high standard roads

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Stanley Nkhondoyachepa, MANA

The public voiced out their outrage over a post on Facebook of a road stretch just meters away before Chapananga Bridge in Chikwawa collapsed due to rains, just 18 months after been commissioned.

The post by social critic, Onjezani Kenani indicated that the road and bridge was constructed by Plem Construction and he pleaded that the contractor should not be awarded another contract.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima also asked road construction companies to construct roads of high standard in the country that would last long.

He made the remarks on Monday in Nkhotakota when he toured Nkhotakota-Msulira road construction works to appreciate progress, saying poor workmanship in road construction has resulted in government losing a lot of money on maintenance.

Despite saying the collapse of the road at Chapanganga was defended by another social critic, Gerald Kampanikiza that this was just mere maintenance works, people didn’t buy it with Ben Mwale saying: “Malawi is a very saddest nation I’ve seen.”

Yohane Fabiano what has happened is unbelievable and the process of maintenance has to be halted and be to the company that constructed Nkhata Bay-Mzuzu road.

“The quality of work [Nkhata Bay-Mzuzu road] was superb,” he said. “This company doesn’t do under-dealings. The highway in Mzuzu was constructed from the funds which remained from their contract.”

Another wondered why Plem seems to be special as the company is awarded most major projects.

Meanwhile, Chilima wanted to know why contractors don’t construct thick and durable roads that can last for 15 years so as to save on routine maintenance works.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development, said time has come for the country to take a look at its road network to ensure they are of high standards.



The 33-km road runs from Nkhotakota Boma through the Nkhotakota Game Reserve to Malomo-Ntchisi but it is 16 months behind schedule.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Patrick Zimpita said the project has delayed because government failed to fund the contractor on time.

He disclosed that Treasury only released K800 million of the K4.3 billion need, making it difficult for Shire Construction Company to start works.

In a related development, the Chingeni road tollgate under construction in Ntcheu District is expected to be raising K4.5 billion annually when completed.

The amount was arrived at after a feasibility study was conducted before construction commenced at the sight.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Ntcheu, chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Corporations and State Enterprises, Isaac Kaneka attested to the importance of the tollgate to the development of the country after visiting the site.

The committee was satisfied with the progress of the project despite challenges faced due to COVID-19.

Kaneka said the project would benefit Malawians because the money that would be collected at the site would be used for road maintenance across the country.

The project commenced in July 2020 and was expected to be completed this December but due to COVID-19 challenges it will be completed in March 2021.

Kaneka said the committee would continue monitoring the project even after completion to ensure that there is accountability and transparency of funds realized from the project.

The project works under construction include the following structures, toll islands, canopies, plaza buildings, plant buildings, toll booths inclusive of all internals utilities and the road works.

The K2 billion tollgate has been facilitated by government through the Roads Authority and the Roads Fund Administration.

Roads Fund Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Malata said the road would serve as an additional source of funding to compliment the current two sources of roads fund income and would increase the roads fund revenues.

“This project will in turn result in an increase in the volume of the roads constructed and maintained by the roads fund,” he said.

Malata said improved road condition was a key to the acceleration of the country’s economic growth as it improves transportation of agricultural produce, improves trade and increases access to social amenities.

The Chingeni toll gate is located half a kilometre away from Chingeni turn-off along the M1 Road.—Additional reporting by Fostina Mkandawire, MANA