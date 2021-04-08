TUM bitter with Government’s injunction obtained whilst the two parties were in talks over teacher’s strike

Teacher Union of Malawi leadership

* Plans to boycott further talks scheduled for Friday, March 9

* The long standing impasse between TUM and government receives mixed reaction

* “Teachers who have failed 60% of their students should not be talking of a strike”

* “Is the whole issue about COVID-19 risk or simply about wanting extra money”

By Duncan Mlanjira

As soon as Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) walked out of their meeting with Government on Thursday on their continued stay away from classes unless they are paid COVID-19 risk allowances, they were served with an injunction which the government obtained against TUM’s action.

A report on MIJ Online quotes TUM president Willy Malimba as saying they were surprised that government was at the court to get the injunction whilst the meeting it arranged was still in progress.

Malimba told MIJ Online that they had agreed with government representatives to meet again on Friday, April 9 but following the injunction then will no longer avail themselves.

Commenting on social media Facebook over the long standing impasse that is affecting learners more than anyone else, Robin Nyang’wa said: “When teachers in our public schools are saying they should be given cash in lieu of COVID-19 PPEs — failing which they will go on strike — we should be very worried!”

To which Anthony John Mukumbwa responded: “It’s irresponsibility at its best. Who are they punishing — politicians or students/pupils. Teaching is a calling not a career.”

Matthews Chikankheni was of the opinion that the whole issue might not be about COVID-19 risk but “simply about wanting extra money”.

“[This is] really sad — they need to feel for the children at the receiving end of their actions,” Chikankheni said.

Fierce social ills critic, Thandie wa Pulimuheya said “teachers who have failed 60% of their students should not be talking of a strike. Instead, they should be locked in conversations about the tragedy that is the state of our education system and what we should do about it.

“If it’s about PPEs why do they want it in form of cash? Where are they going to buy the PPEs and what other PPEs do they need part from mask, soap and vaccine?

“Unless, of course, they want to take the risk themselves by refusing these? Please just fire them. We have enough mediocrity as it is.”

Pulimuheya was referring to the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams results that yielded very discouraging results as almost a 60% failed — which Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje described as the worst in the past decade.

Out of 138,310 that sat for the exams, 81,017 candidates failed while 57,293 passed — representing 41.42% pass rate.

However, NyaLonje described was quick to attribute the poor performance to circumstances that led to the cancellation of the 2020 exams in October because of massive leakage of some examination papers.

She also alluded to the COVID-19 pandemic that saw schools being closed from March last year till September as another factor that could have contributed to the poor performance.

She also blamed poor management of teachers whom she said play a major role in the education sector.

Pulimuheya contends that the teachers insistence on PPE in cash is questionable, saying the current stand is off key.

“They haven’t even said a single word about their failing students. In addition other teachers aren’t in agreement with these ones. They are now part of the problem.”

Wisdom Bwanali agreed, saying: “I am equally baffled as to why PPE can be in form of money, how do they hope to protect themselves then?”

Geof Chirwa did not agree with the idea to fire them, arguing that when members of Parliament upped their salaries everyone was quiet but “now the teacher wants a piece of the cake, should they be fired. Ohhhh please. They agreed to give them and let the government honor it.”

But Pulimuheya asked that is it a “piece of the cake they want or protection? I suggest they negotiate their conditions of service rather than ask for PPE in form of cash. Cash isn’t PPE.”

Agatha Njunga was of the opinion that perhaps the cash in lieu of the COVID-19 PPE’s was just a starting point towards the need to improve teachers’ working conditions.

“The earlier we understand this — those on the negotiating table — the better,” she said. “It’s bad that PPEs are being used as an excuse for the strike, but honestly, teachers needed to down their tools years ago.

“Those of us making too much noise have never worked as teachers in our public primary, secondary schools or TTCs. Or if we did work there, we ran away from the same very poor working conditions.

“Worse, if we are still there, we are half the time teachers, half the time something else. Somehow, we are deliberately trying to avoid this issue and think it will go away on its own. Let’s be honest and begin addressing it now.

“Plus we can’t fire them for striking. It’s within their rights. If we can afford to pay some public servants well, we can surely afford to equally pay our teachers well.”

Tiko Chimkowola-Kadaluka agreed with Njunga that “as long as teachers working conditions are not improved, and they are not compensated for over working or we have a non-existent decongestation plan it’s indeed garbage in, garbage out!

“I sense frustration and burn out on the bigger picture. These teachers should just have been open to say they need a pay increase because that’s what seems evident from all of this — now that would make more sense!”