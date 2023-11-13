The Last Post; the Sunrise Days and an MDF parade honours fallen World War heroes during Remembrance Day

* Chilima represented Commande-in-Chief, President Chakwera in Zomba, Ministers Harry Mkandawire in Lilongwe and Michael Usi in Mzuzu

* Commemorated on a Sunday closest to November 11 at 11 am, the day and time when the Second World War officially ended

By Solister Mogha & Tawonga Moyo

The bugle call of the Last Post, the Sunrise Days and a smooth parade by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) marked the events that honoured fallen World War heroes on Sunday.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change, Michael Usi and Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire represented the MDF Commander-in-Chief, President Lazarus Chakwera at Zomba War Memorial Tower, Lilongwe War Memorial Tower and at Mzuzu Cenotaph respectively.



Commemorated on a Sunday closest to November 11 at 11 am, the day and time when the Second World War officially ended, which was fought from 1939 to 1945, Remembrance Day continues to honour the fallen soldiers who also died in the the First World War (2014-2018) — under the Kings African Rifles (KAR).

Chilima was welcomed at the Zomba Memorial Tower by MDF Commander, General Paul Valentino Phiri and the Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Marlyn Yolamu.

Soon after two maroons were sounded followed by a two-minute silence in honour of the fallen heroes of the first and second world wars and those that died during conflicts in Mozambique and peace keeping missions in Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Vice-President later laid a wreath ahead of the Army Commander; the Inspector General of the Police; Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara; Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa; chairperson of Veteran Ex-service men League of Malawi (VELOM), General Henry Odilo (retired), diplomats and other to dignitaries.



Representative of the ex-service men Warrant Officer Class 2, Frank Masiyano and another representative of serving officers Warrant Officer Class 1, Evans Zinga also laid their wreaths.

There were also interdenominational prayers as the Christian and Muslim clergies praised the brevity of the fallen heroes.

At Mzuzu Cenotaph, Usi was followed by other dignitaries including, representative of MDF Commander, General Chikunkha Soko; representative of Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Noel Kaira; representative of Chief Justice, Gladys Gondwe; representative of the National Assembly, First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo; representative of the Leader of Opposition, Werani Chilenga; representative of veteran soldiers Victor Nkhoma and representative of Malawi Red Cross Society, Suzgo Thindwa, among others.

An estimated 30,000 Malawian soldiers participated in two World Wars battle fronts in different countries including Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo (formerly Zaire), Madagascar, Burma and Jamaica, among others.

About 65,000 combatants participated out of which 20,000 were killed whilst about 10,000 were injured in World War 1. Second World War was the worst spread and about 50,000 were killed.

Currently, there is no living soldier in Malawi who fought in World War 1 from 1914 to 1918 but some who fought in the Second World War are still alive.