Nyasa Big Bullets’ TNM Super League title defence down to two games to win

* Remain with three more games, two away against unpredictable 9th-placed Dedza Dynamos and 7th-placed Karonga United

* And a home match against 3rd-placed Silver Strikers, who are three points behind and two games to go

* While Wanderers are second with two points behind and two games to go

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following their 0-0 draw against 8th-placed Blue Eagles on Sunday away at Nankhaka, Nyasa Bullets need to win their next two matches to shrug off fellow TNM Super League title contenders, Mighty Wanderers.

Wanderers are second with 54 points, two behind the defending champions and with two games to go, out of which if they win both will accumulate maximum 60.

At 56 points, Bullets need to win their remaining two hames to garner 62 with a game in hand. And even if they win one and draw in their next two games, they would still be in the lead at 60 points as they have a better goal aggregate.

From the 27 games they have played — of 15 wins, 11 draws and one loss — they scored 47 and conceded 17 to have a goal difference of 30 while from Wanderers’ 28 assignments of 15 wins, 9 draws and four losses, they netted 35 and conceded 15 for a difference of 20.

On third place are Silver Strikers with 53 points and if they win their remaining two, one of which is against Nyasa Big Bullets on December 3, they would accumulate a maximum of 59 points.

From the three remaining games for Bullets, two are away against unpredictable 9th-placed Dedza Dynamos and 7th-placed Karonga United and a home match against Silver Strikers.

The congested fixtures that the defending champions have had in the past three months seems to have a toll on their performance as on top of the TNM Super League assignments, they have honoured four tough CAF Champions League international matches — two being two legs against one of Africa’s top sides, TP Mazembe.

They have also been involved in the domestic FDH Bank Cup and the Airtel Top 8 and the Castel Challenge Cup.

If the Bullets win all remaining three, they would accumulate maximum 62 and retain the title for the 5th consecutive seasons after 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022 titles.

Last season, the Bullets retained the title with 73 points — 14 away from their runners-up, Blue Eagles, who finished with 59 points and 16 away from third-placed Kamuzu Barracks (57) and 17 away from Mighty Wanderers (56) on 4th position while Silver Strikers were 5th with 51 points.

And The People’s Team — formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets — have won most of the titles (16) as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).

Meanwhile, as Extreme FC have been officially declared as relegated at 18 points with a game to go against 5th-placed Chitipa United on December 3, the two other red zones are still up for contest to extricate themselves away from Red Lions and by fellow military side Moyale Barracks.

On 15th place with 29 points, Red Lions have one game to go against Moyale Barracks, who are 14th with 31 points. And if Red Lions win on December 3, they would push Moyale to 15th place since the Mzuzu-based soldiers have 31 points and the Zomba-based military side would then have 32.

But if Moyale win, Red Lions will be officially relegated and they would also push Ekwendeni Hammers (33 points) to the red 14th. Ekwendeni Hammers still have a game to go against Dedza Dynamos.