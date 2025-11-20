Tanzania’s CSO rejects Commonwealth’s choice of Chakwera as peace mediator

* Attacks that his tenure in Malawi was marred by multiple corruption scandals, governance challenges and internal instability

* For this reason, many Tanzanians lack confidence in his neutrality, integrity and capability to spearhead such a sensitive process

* Emphasises on the need to investigate the killings, mass graves, abductions, torture sites, use of foreign mercenaries, claims of command and the responsibility of state actors

By Duncan Mlanjira

Tanzania’s civil society organisation (CSO), Sauti ya Watanzania (the voice of Tanzanians) — whose radio station advocates for justice, reform and national dignity — has petitioned the Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchway rejecting the choice of Malawi’s former President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to mediate over the volatile political situation in that country.

The petition that was sent to Shirley Botchway’s office in London on Monday, acknowledged and appreciated the Commonwealth’s intention to support stability, reconciliation and constructive within member states — “however, with utmost respect, we strongly reject Dr. Chakwera’s appointment as mediator at this time”.

“With full respect to Dr. Chakwera as former head of state, we must raise the reality that his tenure in Malawi was marred by multiple corruption scandals, governance challenges and internal instability.

“For this reason, many Tanzanians lack confidence in his neutrality, integrity and capability to spearhead such a sensitive process. This moment requires a mediator of the highest impartiality, credibility and moral authority.”

Sauti ya Watanzania emphasises that the country’s “crisis is not a political dispute, despite how it is currently being framed” and explains that any “mediation cannot begin while mass killings remain uninvestigated”.

“The pre- and post-election period of 2025 witnessed one of the deadliest episodes in Tanzanian history, with some sources reports over 10,000 innocent Tanzanians reportedly killed by state security under the leadership of President Samia Sululu Hassan.

“None of these protests were organised by political parties — they were spontaneous citizen expression of fear, injustice and resistance to electoral fraud. “To date the government of Tanzania has not acknowledged the killings, not taken responsibility, not initiated any independent investigations, not allowed families to mourn or identify victims and not released truthful casualty numbers.”

The CSO indicates that “some family has yet to get the bodies of their loved ones” and indicates amplifies that President Samia publicly declared, during her oath ceremony at the Army Barracks, that “those who were killed were not Tanzanians and the perpetrators were also non-Tanzanians”.

“Furthermore, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander, Jumanne Muliro falsely informed the nation that only 10 people were killed. Yet, even initial documentation from just two hospitals, Mwananyamala and Mount Meru in Arusha already shows bodies far beyond that number. There are only two facilities out of the many nationwide.

“The question we must ask; mediation between who? The Commonwealth’s proposal assumes there are two sides to mediate. However, one side consists of ordinary Tanzanians, thousands of whom were killed, abducted or tortured. The other side is the government itself, accused of authorising the violence.

“Before speaking of dialogue, we must ask; how can mediation begin while mass atrocities remain unacknowledged, uninvestigated and unaccounted for?

“To mediate without truth is to legitimise impunity. What Tanzanians need first is an independent international investigative team composed of UN human rights investigators; AU and SADC human right monitors; international forensic experts; and representatives of victims’ families.”

Sauti ya Watanzania took note that as of Monday, Chakwera’s envoy team was already present in Tanzania and had been there for two days, “yet their engagements so far have been exclusively with government officials — without any attempt to meet victims’ families, civil society or ordinary citizens who suffered consequences of the post-election violence”.

“We further emphasise that this crisis is a human rights catastrophe, a direct confrontation between a system that has violently suppressed its own people and ordinary Tanzanians, thousands of whom were killed regardless of political affiliation.”

Emphasis from the CSO is that there is need to investigate the killings, mass graves, abductions, torture sites, use of foreign mercenaries, claims of command and the responsibility of state actors — as “the only truth [that] can lead to reconciliation”.

“There can be no genuine dialogue without justice and accountability. Only truth can lead to reconciliation,” says the CSO while indicating that there is widespread rejection of the results of the 2025 elections.

“…Tanzanians do not recognise the 2025 elections. This position has been echoed by the United Nations, the European Union, SADC observers, the African Union and multiple international human rights bodies.

“The election has no legitimacy, mediating its results is, therefore, impossible. Therefore, the question remains who is your envoy attending to mediate between? because there is no opposition side organising protests or violence.

“There are only victims and a government accused of killing its own citizens. To attempt mediation without acknowledging this fundamental truth is to ignore the suffering of the people and to legitimise impunity.

“For this reason, we categorically reject the appointment of Dr. Chakwera and any mediation efforts that proceed without prior, independent investigation and accountability. We urge your office to prioritise an independent investigation before proposing any mediation framework.



“Expectations of the Commonwealth is; call openly for an international investigation, demand accountability for perpetrators of atrocities and prioritise truth before dialogue. This is the only path toward genuine reconciliation and a democratic future for Tanzania,” concludes the petition.

On Monday, Chakwera held his first public engagement since losing the September 16 General Election, where he announced that he has accepted a Commonwealth appointment to help mediate Tanzania’s post-election unrest.

At a press conference held at Malawi Congress Party (MCP) headquarters in Lilongwe, the MCP leader said he accepted the assignment after consulting President Arthur Peter Mutharika, who was “gracious enough” to give his full blessing to take on the assignment.

A communication from the Commonwealth Secretary General, Botchway, indicated that the choice of Chakwera for the mission stemmed from him being an ordained pastor, while urging Malawians to support the mission with prayers, saying the success of such assignments “depends on the grace of God and the goodwill of all who love peace”.

Botchway also took cognizance of Malawi’s recent peaceful political transitions as evidence of growing democratic maturity, saying: “Only 44 days ago the people witnessed a peaceful transfer of power. Only 19 days ago a new Speaker was elected peacefully. And only 17 days ago Parliament opened and continues to deliberate peacefully.”