SULOM condemns in strongest terms all acts of violence and hooliganism

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following spates of violence and hooliganism at football venues, the The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) strongly condemns such acts, saying they are barbaric and detrimental to football development.

“SULOM reiterate its commitment towards the elimination violence at football matches to safeguard the integrity of the League and the beautiful game of football,” said a statement that outlined a number of disciplinary decisions.

In the case between Ekwendeni Hammers and Blue Eagles, SULOM found Blue Eagles players and officials guilty and were fined a total of K4.5 Million while Ranken Mwale was given a four-match ban with Chimwemwe Chitedze acquitted for want of evidence.

Silver Strikers have been charged with three counts of bringing the game and name of sponsor into disrepute, improper conduct of its supporters, pitch invasion and conduct likely to cause breach of peace during the Bankers assignment against Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar on September 16 at Champion Stadium and the matter is currently before the SULOM Disciplinary Committee.

Investigations on the case involving MAFCO vs Dedza Dynamos has been finalized and referred to the SULOM Disciplinary Committee while Moyale Barracks were found guilty of featuring a suspended player, Clifford Chimulambe in their game against Civil Service United.

Consequently, Moyale Barracks lose the match by 0-3 and is fined while in the case that took place in a match between Extreme FC and Nyasa Big Bullets, the defending champions’ supporter invaded the pitch and consequently the team have been charged of pitch invasion — and the matter referred to the SULOM Disciplinary Committee.

Also referred to SULOM Disciplinary Committee is a case involving Dedza Dynamos against Moyale Barracks whose investigations have been finalized.

Meanwhile, following the determination by the Disciplinary Committee of Football Association of Malawi (FAM) that referred back to the Competitions Committee a violence and match abandonment case involving Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers, FAM announced the commencement of disciplinary proceedings against the Nomads.

The Disciplinary Committee determined that Mighty Wanderers were not provided their right to be heard when the Competitions Committee reviewed and made determinations following the violence and abandonment of the Airtel Top 8 between the Nomads and Silver Strikers on September 23.

And quoting Article 94 of FAM’s Disciplinary Code, the Competitions Committee “completely abrogated” Wanderers’ right to a hearing and thus “the decisions of such a flawed process cannot stand”.

In a letter from FAM Chief Executive Officer, Alfred Gunda — issued on Tuesday, same day the Disciplinary Committee made the determination, Mighty Wanderers were asked to provide the FAM secretariat with its position in relation to the charge sheet within 48 hours of receipt of the notification.

Count 1 of the charge sheet is causing the abandonment of the match contrary to article 10.3 of the 2023 Airtel Top 8 Rules & Regulations, stating that Wanderers’ players caused the abandonment due to their refusal to continue with play in protest of a referee’s decision.

Count 2 is failure to take all the necessary precautions to prevent supporters from displaying of unsporting behaviours by inciting violence and damaging Bingu National Stadium property contrary to articles 22.1 and 22. 24 of the Airtel Top 8 Rules and Regulations and article 17.2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Particulars of the offence are that Mighty Wanderers failed to take all the necessary precautions to prevent supporters from simultaneously pelting objects in the field of play and damaging stadium seats, some which they threw in the competition area at the time that the players were refusing to continue with play in protest of a referee’s decision.

Count 3 is bringing the name of the sponsor, FAM and the game of football into disrepute, saying Wanderers’ actions — as in count 1 and 2 — have brought the name of the sponsor, FAM and the game of football into disrepute.

The FAM Disciplinary Committee of Allison M’bang’ombe (chairperson); Ted Roka (vice-chairperson) and member Khumbo Bonzoe Soko referred the case back to the Competitions Committee emphasizing that “no disciplinary measure or indeed any other measure which adversely impacts another can be meted out against any person before that person is heard”.

“The Committee, therefore, sets aside all of the decisions that were made by the Competitions Committee as communicated in its Determination dated 28th September 2023.

“This however, cannot be the end of the matter,” continued the determination. “It is quite clear to the Committee that the matters that occurred on 23rd September 2023 ought to be properly inquired into and appropriate decisions made.”

The committee also ruled that the second leg of the Airtel Top 8 match between Wanderers and Silver Strikers — whose first leg was determined that it ended 2-0 in favour of Silver Strikers and not 2-1 when it was abandoned — should not yet be played until the resolution of the matter.

Amongst other decisions that the Nomads were appealing included a financial sanction of K500,000 for being found guilty of failure take the necessary precautions to prevent their supporters from displaying unsporting behaviours by throwing objects into the field of play and damaging stadium seats.

The Committee has also ordered Wanderers to pay for the costs associated with the repair and restoration of all damaged facilities at Bingu National Stadium which stands at K22,083,400 as per the preliminary assessment by Bingu Stadium authorities.

Wanderers were also fined K2 million for being found guilty of bringing the game of football, FAM, and the name of the sponsor into disrepute.