Bullets focused on defending title ‘not on what fellow title contenders are doing’—coach Pasuwa

Nyasa Big Bullets Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa

* After remarks by Silver Strikers Dutch coach Pieter de Jhong and Wanderers English mentor Mark Harrison

* Who indicated that they are hoping to see the record title holders dropping points in the race for the title

Maravi Express

After recording a 3-2 victory away to Moyale Barracks at Rumphi Stadium on Tuesday — that saw Nyasa Bullets reclaim their spot at the top of the 2023 TNM Super League — coach Kalisto Pasuwa humbly says his focus is to defend the title and not what fellow title contenders are doing or saying.

The Bullets are at the top on 47 points sharing with Mighty Wanderers but separated through goal difference, while Silver Strikers are third with 43 points after beating the Nomads 1-0 on Monday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Pasuwa made the remarks after Silver Strikers Dutch coach Pieter de Jhong and Wanderers English mentor Mark Harrison, who indicated that they are hoping to see the record title holders dropping points in the race for the title.

But the Bullets have played 22 games — remaining with 9 assignments towards the title defence as the Nomads have played 25 and remaining with six while Silver have completed 24 games.

Pasuwa told nyasabigbullets.com that it was incredulous that the two title contenders have their own house to attend to yet they want to see what their neighbour is doing.

He said such attitude will only make them lose concentration, adding: “As Bullets, we have our own way of doing things. We can drop points, but what matters is what we will get at the end of the season.

“We can’t be focusing on what they are doing, we will focus on Bullets,” he is quoted as saying after the 3-2 victory through a brace from Ephraim Kondowe and one from Lanjesi Nkhoma.

The People’s Team return on their road trip by collecting 4 points having drawn 1-1 with Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday and before that the Bullets defended their FDH Bank Cup title after beating MAFCO 3-0 and also triumphed over Civil Service United in the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinals.

Thus Pasuwa applauded his charges for a “very successful outing”, telling nyasabigbullets.com: “Remember, have been playing more games and we have been traveling a lot. I didn’t expect my boys to rise to the occasion because I thought they would lower their intensity — but they did well.

“We have been playing in different environments where we traveled outside the country [for the CAF Champions League], played in Blantyre, Lilongwe and then here [in four different competitions] and you could see that my boys were tied because they haven’t recovered.

“However, they have done it — winning important matches and enduring a very difficult period. I salute them for the gallant fight.”

In the match against Moyale, the hosts scored first just after two minutes through Lovemore Jere but the visitors did not lose concentration as just 4 minutes later Ephraim Kondowe equalised.

In the 49th minute, a long ball from the back found Maxwell Phodo, who was fouled but the referee played advantage and the ball found Kondowe who fired home.

The Bullets went three up through Lanjesi Nkhoma in the 75th minute while the soldiers from Kaning’ina reduced the score line 10 minutes later through Raphael Phiri.

After 10 days on the road, the Bullets return to base to face Chitipa United as their next TNM Super League assignment with nine games left to the finish line.



In Monday’s match, Chimwemwe Idana’s 83rd minute goal was enough to help Silver Strikers see off Mighty Wanderers in a game of two halves in which Wanderers dominated the first while the Bankers came to the party in the second.

Gaddie Chirwa was making resounding runs, establishing link-up plays with Chiukepo Msowoya, Francisco Madinga as well as the towering center back Lawrence Chaziya, who was surging forward in attempt to capitalize on emerging set pieces.

After recess, Silver Strikers mounted pressure on the visitors with Idana registering his first shot on target in the 49th minute. Silver grew in confidence, as they collectively attacked through Idana, Tatenda M’balaka, Patrick Macheso and Atusaye Nyondo.

Idana finally managed to beat Nomads goalie William Thole in the 83rd minute after he latched on to a pass from Atusaye Nyondo.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Silver’s coach Pieter de Jongh said his team deserved the win, saying they controlled the game: “In the first half we had one big chance, then in the second half we had chances and also scored.

“The result changes nothing; we want to win every game which is not easy and therefore today’s victory is very important,” said De Jongh while Wanderers coach, Mark Harrison decried his side’s lack of precision in front of goal, a problem which has haunted him for most of the season.

“Again we threw it away with about 5 minutes to go by giving away a silly goal. We had two center backs on the edge of the box, we had to do basic defending and at least 0-0 would have been a fair result,” he said.

Harrison added that the league is now tight and they can only hope for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets to drop some points.

De Jongh did not finish the match from the dugout, following a red card he received in the 85th minute for arguing with the fourth official.—Match report on Silver/Wanderers by Twimepoki Mangani, MANA